Why Hollywood Stopped Casting Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer's downfall ultimately began in January 2021 when disturbing messages he'd allegedly sent to an anonymous woman were leaked by the Instagram account House of Effie, the most shocking of which concerned cannibalism. "If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?" was just one of the offending examples (via the Daily Mail).

Hammer's reputation took another hit when an ex-girlfriend came forward to claim that she had heard of his flesh-eating fantasies first-hand. "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six. "He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand, he'd like suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got." Another former partner, Paige Lorenze, also revealed to the same site that "The Social Network" star had also talked of wanting to eat her ribs, but that she didn't take such talk seriously until hearing of similar allegations.

During an appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast" in 2025, Hammer insisted (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he wasn't Hollywood's answer to Hannibal Lecter: "You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no."