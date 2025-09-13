Karoline Leavitt's Health Has Us Worried Amid Resignation Gossip

Has someone checked up on Karoline Leavitt yet? The youngest White House press secretary has sparked concern about her health amid rumors that she's eyeing a resignation due to extreme fatigue and stress. Whereas she once fielded tough questions with fire and conviction, now it seems like the job is slowly taking its toll on Leavitt. These days, she's been looking drained and out of sorts every time she steps up to the mic in press briefings. And it certainly hasn't gone unnoticed: "Karoline Leavitt looks like she hasn't slept since Christmas," someone on X noted. Another stressed how, at a press briefing in April 2025, Leavitt didn't seem like her usual self either: "Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her."

In August 2025, Leavitt sparked fresh speculation about her health after she sounded nasal and stuffy during a routine press briefing. She appeared to have a cold, but soldiered on anyway despite looking (and sounding) unwell. As it turns out, Leavitt has gotten candid about the grueling nature of her role as press secretary in the past. "It's exhausting," she told Megyn Kelly in February 2025. However, she credited President Donald Trump for making her work worthwhile and manageable. "It's amazing. I work for a great president who's doing what he said he was gonna do. So it makes my job quite easy, actually."

As press sec, her job is to soak up new information and knowledge like a sponge, which can be, as one might suspect, quite intense and draining. "It's a lot to absorb," Leavitt told Kate Mackz in a 2025 interview. "And it's a new challenge every day." Now, all the stress and the long hours seem to have finally caught up to her.