Karoline Leavitt's Health Has Us Worried Amid Resignation Gossip
Has someone checked up on Karoline Leavitt yet? The youngest White House press secretary has sparked concern about her health amid rumors that she's eyeing a resignation due to extreme fatigue and stress. Whereas she once fielded tough questions with fire and conviction, now it seems like the job is slowly taking its toll on Leavitt. These days, she's been looking drained and out of sorts every time she steps up to the mic in press briefings. And it certainly hasn't gone unnoticed: "Karoline Leavitt looks like she hasn't slept since Christmas," someone on X noted. Another stressed how, at a press briefing in April 2025, Leavitt didn't seem like her usual self either: "Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her."
In August 2025, Leavitt sparked fresh speculation about her health after she sounded nasal and stuffy during a routine press briefing. She appeared to have a cold, but soldiered on anyway despite looking (and sounding) unwell. As it turns out, Leavitt has gotten candid about the grueling nature of her role as press secretary in the past. "It's exhausting," she told Megyn Kelly in February 2025. However, she credited President Donald Trump for making her work worthwhile and manageable. "It's amazing. I work for a great president who's doing what he said he was gonna do. So it makes my job quite easy, actually."
As press sec, her job is to soak up new information and knowledge like a sponge, which can be, as one might suspect, quite intense and draining. "It's a lot to absorb," Leavitt told Kate Mackz in a 2025 interview. "And it's a new challenge every day." Now, all the stress and the long hours seem to have finally caught up to her.
Karoline Leavitt could definitely use a break
Karoline Leavitt has been hard at work since giving birth in July 2024 to her son Nikko with her much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio, and was appointed Donald Trump's press secretary in January 2025. Earlier, she spoke with The Conservateur about what drove her to get back to work so soon after Nikko was born. "I had a feeling that I would be the type of person who would want to get back right away," Leavitt stressed. Plus, seeing the president narrowly escape an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania ignited something in her. "I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment," she added. "The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly."
Alas, balancing her press secretary role with motherhood hasn't been quite so simple, however. As someone who wants to excel in her career while also being the best mother she could be for Nikko, Leavitt told Kate Mackz during their interview, "It's an incredible challenge and it's something I still face to this very day." She elaborated, "It takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of prioritization of time and sometimes it means saying no to commitments because you have to be home for bedtime and that's okay." She's the first to admit she's still finding her rhythm and figuring it out as she goes.
With such a busy lifestyle, how does Leavitt even have time to take care of herself and her health? She makes sure to get enough rest whenever possible. "I do try to prioritize sleep because it's critical to focus and getting up and ready," she said. "And then I wake up early and the next day begins."