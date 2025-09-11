Prince Harry Gives Damning Sign His Visit With King Charles Didn't Go So Hot

On a whirlwind trip to the United Kingdom, Prince Harry had time to show off his wealth as well as squeeze in a quick visit with his ailing father, King Charles III. Considering there have been signs that King Charles is over Prince Harry's need to stir the pot, a visit with the king wasn't initially on the docket for the Duke of Sussex. In fact, the surprise meeting was the first time the two had seen each other in nearly two years, when King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Leading up to the trip, Prince Harry told the BBC in a May 2025 interview that he would like to begin reconciling with his family, even though, "they will never forgive me for lots of things." He even went so far as to say, "I don't know how much longer my father has," before admitting that, "He won't speak to me." It seems that the message got through to King Charles, as the two were able to see each other briefly on September 10, 2025. Photos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show Prince Harry on his way into the meeting, and shortly after it concluded — and many online noticed the same thing. There's a heaviness to Prince Harry after the meeting, that many are speculating on.