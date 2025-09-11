Prince Harry Gives Damning Sign His Visit With King Charles Didn't Go So Hot
On a whirlwind trip to the United Kingdom, Prince Harry had time to show off his wealth as well as squeeze in a quick visit with his ailing father, King Charles III. Considering there have been signs that King Charles is over Prince Harry's need to stir the pot, a visit with the king wasn't initially on the docket for the Duke of Sussex. In fact, the surprise meeting was the first time the two had seen each other in nearly two years, when King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis.
Leading up to the trip, Prince Harry told the BBC in a May 2025 interview that he would like to begin reconciling with his family, even though, "they will never forgive me for lots of things." He even went so far as to say, "I don't know how much longer my father has," before admitting that, "He won't speak to me." It seems that the message got through to King Charles, as the two were able to see each other briefly on September 10, 2025. Photos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show Prince Harry on his way into the meeting, and shortly after it concluded — and many online noticed the same thing. There's a heaviness to Prince Harry after the meeting, that many are speculating on.
Prince Harry looks glum after meeting with King Charles
While there are plenty of tragic details about King Charles III, one of the more pressing difficulties is the fallout between his youngest son Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family. Much of the royal rift has been placed on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. However, it seems the "Spare" author is ready to make amends with his family, though the timing might not be right for King Charles. Photos of Prince Harry leaving their get together show the prince looking downright distraught, and online netizens noticed.
One user on X wrote, "He looks almost tearful?" Another summed it up with this post, "That's not his happy face." Another still pointed out, "Doesn't look like he had a good time." Of course, there were those who suspected the Duchess of Sussex to be behind the agony. One commenter noted, "Looks like he is fearful of telling wifey what went down."
Although, even with all the raised eyebrows and cheeky comments, one sentiment did emerge — the hope for repair. One user wrote it best when they posted, "I hope that he reconciles with his family. Life is too short for so much ill will."