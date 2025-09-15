The One Person In Trump's Orbit Who May Be More Narcissistic Than Donald (If Possible)
Donald Trump has proven on many occasions that his vanity is next level, but as the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. Because of that, it probably shouldn't come as a shock that someone else in his orbit is just as self-obsessed. Enter, his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.
When it comes to fulfilling his ego's needs, Donald Trump has decades of media coverage and several seasons of a reality show to do the job. Nearly 40 years the president's junior, you'd be forgiven for assuming that Miller doesn't have quite as lengthy a highlights reel. However, it's safe to say he's also spent a number of years in the spotlight. In fact, he first made a name for himself when he was just 16 and attending Santa Monica High School. At the time, he appeared as a guest on "The Larry Elder Show" and spoke about his concerns about political correctness at his school. He went on to make other appearances on the show, and also sent in letters to Santa Monica Lookout, all of which contributed to a pretty sizable public profile by the time he was in college.
It seems more than a possibility that Stephen Miller could be as narcissistic or even more so than his boss — a revelation unwittingly shared by none other than his wife, Katie Miller. During a September 2025 appearance on "The Alex Marlow Show," Katie shared, "Somewhere to my left or my right are, like, DVDS or CDs he's cut from over time, it's just, like, piles and piles and piles of every single radio or TV show he's ever done." You read that right. Piles and piles. And piles. Listen, each to their own. That said, it's kind of giving super villain with a shrine unto himself vibes.
Stephen Miller has put his ego on display in the past
While we might not have known Stephen Miller has "piles and piles and piles" of content about himself in his home until his wife said so, to say we're not surprised about it would be an understatement. After all, his conduct doesn't exactly scream "humble."
Take, for instance, the time Miller tried to get into a shouting match with CNN's Jake Tapper. To his credit, Tapper showed off his own shady side, kicking him out of the interview and pointing out that everything Miller said was an obvious attempt at getting into Donald Trump's good books back during his first term as president. "I get it. There's one viewer that you care about right now, and you're being obsequious, you're being a factotum in order to please him," Tapper chimed. Luckily, the viewer alluded to was on hand with burn medication in the form of a post to X (then Twitter). "Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!" Trump wrote. It does bear mentioning that before Trump could shower Miller with praise, his then-senior policy advisor also tried to muscle his way into staying on CNN's property. Speaking to Business Insider, sources said he had to be removed by security. Embarrassing, much?
Miller also had another awkward moment during Trump's second term in April 2025, when he asked in a press briefing about what would happen if Kilmar Garcia was returned to the U.S. from El Salvador. He then steamrolled everyone who tried to answer, snapping, "I'm talking now" (via Forbes Breaking News). TBH, with an ego the size of his, there's a very good chance Miller believes he has indeed "destroyed" anyone who has dared question him. Sure, that would be delulu, but some believe that's the solulu.