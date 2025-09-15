The One Person In Trump's Orbit Who May Be More Narcissistic Than Donald (If Possible)

Donald Trump has proven on many occasions that his vanity is next level, but as the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. Because of that, it probably shouldn't come as a shock that someone else in his orbit is just as self-obsessed. Enter, his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

When it comes to fulfilling his ego's needs, Donald Trump has decades of media coverage and several seasons of a reality show to do the job. Nearly 40 years the president's junior, you'd be forgiven for assuming that Miller doesn't have quite as lengthy a highlights reel. However, it's safe to say he's also spent a number of years in the spotlight. In fact, he first made a name for himself when he was just 16 and attending Santa Monica High School. At the time, he appeared as a guest on "The Larry Elder Show" and spoke about his concerns about political correctness at his school. He went on to make other appearances on the show, and also sent in letters to Santa Monica Lookout, all of which contributed to a pretty sizable public profile by the time he was in college.

It seems more than a possibility that Stephen Miller could be as narcissistic or even more so than his boss — a revelation unwittingly shared by none other than his wife, Katie Miller. During a September 2025 appearance on "The Alex Marlow Show," Katie shared, "Somewhere to my left or my right are, like, DVDS or CDs he's cut from over time, it's just, like, piles and piles and piles of every single radio or TV show he's ever done." You read that right. Piles and piles. And piles. Listen, each to their own. That said, it's kind of giving super villain with a shrine unto himself vibes.