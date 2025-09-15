Here's What First Lady Melania Trump Likes To Eat In A Day

Melania Trump is in excellent shape, and it's likely largely down to what she eats (or doesn't). With Donald Trump's high-fat, densely caloric diet often garnering backlash from health enthusiasts, his wife's nutritional habits have also inspired curiosity. Indeed, people are invested in the foods that sustain the model-turned-first lady. Fortunately, though Mrs. Trump isn't as public as other first ladies, she has made an effort to connect with her admirers — and she usually uses food to do so. Over the years, the reserved mom of one has shared little tidbits about her diet that actually makes her seem relatable. For example, Melania usually starts her day off with a smoothie, as she shared with Refinery 29 back in 2012. "Well, in the morning, every morning, I have a smoothie with a few ingredients and a lot of vitamins in it — it's very healthy... but today I had a bit of oatmeal and juice," she explained to the outlet.

Melania even shared the recipe for her go-to smoothie to Facebook in February 2013. "Got many requests from you for recipe of my every day delicious & healthy breakfast. Here," wrote Melania. "Mix all fresh and organic spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat free yogurt, olive oil, flex seeds, omega-3, vitamin D." And though a smoothie is obviously a very healthy way to start the day, focusing on nutritionally dense foods is an overall lifestyle for Melania. "It's not a diet, I just like to eat healthy because I feel better and have more energy," she said. "I don't have a particular snack I always eat. If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate because I think your body needs that, too."