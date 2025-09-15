Here's What First Lady Melania Trump Likes To Eat In A Day
Melania Trump is in excellent shape, and it's likely largely down to what she eats (or doesn't). With Donald Trump's high-fat, densely caloric diet often garnering backlash from health enthusiasts, his wife's nutritional habits have also inspired curiosity. Indeed, people are invested in the foods that sustain the model-turned-first lady. Fortunately, though Mrs. Trump isn't as public as other first ladies, she has made an effort to connect with her admirers — and she usually uses food to do so. Over the years, the reserved mom of one has shared little tidbits about her diet that actually makes her seem relatable. For example, Melania usually starts her day off with a smoothie, as she shared with Refinery 29 back in 2012. "Well, in the morning, every morning, I have a smoothie with a few ingredients and a lot of vitamins in it — it's very healthy... but today I had a bit of oatmeal and juice," she explained to the outlet.
Melania even shared the recipe for her go-to smoothie to Facebook in February 2013. "Got many requests from you for recipe of my every day delicious & healthy breakfast. Here," wrote Melania. "Mix all fresh and organic spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat free yogurt, olive oil, flex seeds, omega-3, vitamin D." And though a smoothie is obviously a very healthy way to start the day, focusing on nutritionally dense foods is an overall lifestyle for Melania. "It's not a diet, I just like to eat healthy because I feel better and have more energy," she said. "I don't have a particular snack I always eat. If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate because I think your body needs that, too."
Melania Trump prioritizes health, but leaves rooms for treats
Melania Trump has more than proven that healthy eating is essential to her upkeep, but it's nice that she's not pompous or arrogant about it. In fact, she once gave the most relatable response when discussing what Melania eats in a day with her friend Bella NYC. "I love chocolate and ice cream, and I have those things once in a while," revealed Melania to the publication. "It's good to indulge cravings and your tastes once in a while...as long as you balance those things with healthy foods." So basically, Melania has learned that moderation really is key, even if one of the fave meals she likes is very caloric (like Donald Trump's fast food meal of choice). "One thing I love most about New York is the variety of amazing foods you can eat," Melania shared with Intelligencer, adding, "My all-time favorite is the Chicken Parmigianino at Jean Georges."
That said, Melania chooses to eat on the leaner side of the pyramid most days, making sure to not get too attached to all of the delectable choices out there. According to Inside Edition, Melania usually eats no less than seven fruits a day. And though she has a sophisticated palette, her go-to choices include apples and peaches. There are also several foods that Melania just will not touch with a 10-foot pole. "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish," she shared about her trip to Tokyo in 2019 (via OK Magazine). "However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preference." She's also reportedly not a fan of onions or artichokes.