North West's Impressive Height Transformation Makes Kim K Look Bite-Sized
North West may have only been born in 2013, but she already towers over her mom. In pics of the mother-daughter duo in Rome in August 2025, the 12-year-old looked to be almost half a head taller than Kim Kardashian. Granted, some of that could be attributed to her massive platform boots, but with Kim wearing heels herself, we'd guess she's gaining on her mom nonetheless.
Kim Kardashian and 12-year-old North West were spotted in Rome. 📸 pic.twitter.com/JACofYjZkl
— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 25, 2025
North's height transformation has been pretty well documented over the past few months. Some will recall that in January 2025, she and her mom made headlines when pics of them standing back to back showed they were already the same height. As was noted by Page Six at the time, Kim seemed to be posing back-to-back with North specifically so the person she was talking to could see she was neck-and-neck with her then-11-year-old. A bittersweet moment for the mom of four, no doubt!
Fast-forward to the Rome pics, and some snaps from the trip seemed to show that North was still the same height as Kardashian, while others even looked as though she was just a touch shorter than her. Having said that, in the pic in which she appeared shorter than Kim, she was wearing flatter shoes than her mom was. With that in mind, we're going to go ahead and say the eldest of the Kardashian West kids is probably just a smidgen taller than her mom IRL. Even so, she's still young, so we're pretty sure by the time North has grown up, she'll be way taller than the reality star.
Kim Kardashian is shorter than you may think
Of course, North West being taller than her mom isn't quite so shocking when taking into account how tall (or short, we should say) Kim Kardashian really is. While she may be larger than life on camera, Kim is said to stand at just 5 feet, 2 inches tall IRL.
As for how North has grown to be so tall, we have a few theories. For starters, while Kanye West certainly isn't the tallest, he does stand at 5 feet, 8 inches tall. That alone makes his daughter growing taller than Kim make sense, but that's not all. Kim may not be the tallest, but there are a number of objectively tall ladies in her family. Khloe Kardashian has previously said she's 5 feet, 10 inches tall (though she later admitted that she's probably just under that height). "I think 5'10 sounds nicer," she joked on X (formerly Twitter). Plus, need we remind anyone that one of North's aunts is an actual supermodel? Then there's Kris Jenner. While it's long been thought that she's around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, snaps of her at Lauren Sanchez Bezos' bachelorette party have prompted some to wonder if she may be a tad taller than that.
North may grow to her dad's height, but she also may outgrow him and end up following in her aunts' and maternal grandmother's footsteps. Time will tell! In the meantime, we're sending thoughts and prayers to Kim. North has always been known to poke fun at her, and something tells us being taller than her is only going to serve as more playful ammunition.