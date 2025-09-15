North West's Impressive Height Transformation Makes Kim K Look Bite-Sized

North West may have only been born in 2013, but she already towers over her mom. In pics of the mother-daughter duo in Rome in August 2025, the 12-year-old looked to be almost half a head taller than Kim Kardashian. Granted, some of that could be attributed to her massive platform boots, but with Kim wearing heels herself, we'd guess she's gaining on her mom nonetheless.

Kim Kardashian and 12-year-old North West were spotted in Rome. 📸 pic.twitter.com/JACofYjZkl — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 25, 2025

North's height transformation has been pretty well documented over the past few months. Some will recall that in January 2025, she and her mom made headlines when pics of them standing back to back showed they were already the same height. As was noted by Page Six at the time, Kim seemed to be posing back-to-back with North specifically so the person she was talking to could see she was neck-and-neck with her then-11-year-old. A bittersweet moment for the mom of four, no doubt!

Fast-forward to the Rome pics, and some snaps from the trip seemed to show that North was still the same height as Kardashian, while others even looked as though she was just a touch shorter than her. Having said that, in the pic in which she appeared shorter than Kim, she was wearing flatter shoes than her mom was. With that in mind, we're going to go ahead and say the eldest of the Kardashian West kids is probably just a smidgen taller than her mom IRL. Even so, she's still young, so we're pretty sure by the time North has grown up, she'll be way taller than the reality star.