Kristi Noem May Have Accidentally Exposed A Nasty Habit (& Trump Will Be PO'd)

When Kristi Noem shared a video to Instagram of herself painting the southern border wall black, she may have hoped for social media to focus on the uber cinematic slow-mo shots and tee-hee choice of music (or, honestly, her ever-present ICE Barbie glam). However, it was a telltale round object in one of her back pockets that got a ton of people talking. Madam Secretary — are you into chewing tobacco?

Is she chewing now too? pic.twitter.com/sVMuX8deWw — 🇺🇸 John G 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyG0626) August 22, 2025

"Does she have a can of chew in her back pocket?" asked one X (formerly Twitter) user. Others quipped that it could also have been snuff. And then, there were some who joked that she may not even be using whatever it was for herself, but rather using it as a prop, à la the time she cosplayed SWAT team Barbie, going full glam for an immigration raid. "If she is going to play the part she thinks she needs to look the part, probably borrowed it off someone," one commenter mused.

One person who probably hopes the cosplaying theory is the case? Donald Trump. As some will know, Donald has never smoked — and the reason for that is surprisingly tragic. The president has long spoken about his late brother Fred Trump Jr., who suffered addiction and who Donald has often said told him very specifically not to take up the habit. As such, if the president were to learn that the Secretary of Homeland Security was a fan of chewing tobacco or nicotine pouches, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if that put a dampener on Donald's seeming obsession with her. On second thought, maybe Noem placed a tin of chewing tobacco in her back pocket for that very reason. Strategy, amirite?