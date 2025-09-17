Here's What JD Vance's Wife Usha Likes To Eat In A Day

JD Vance's love for red meat is so strong that he even campaigned on it. During a rally on August 3, 2024, he accused Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris of wanting "to take away your ability to eat red meat." (In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, one of the lesser-known truths of Harris is that she's a sucker for a cheeseburger "from time to time," revealing as much during a 2019 Climate Crisis Town Hall on CNN.) While the statement was later confirmed to be untrue by Yahoo! News, it did beg the question as to whether or not JD was simply projecting, given that his own wife is no fan of red meat. Or perhaps he was just trying to placate his Big Mac-loving boss, Donald Trump, whose go-to McDonald's order includes not one but two of the fast food establishment's signature sandwiches.

However, it doesn't appear that Usha Vance pushes her own dietary preferences on JD whatsoever. In July 2025, the Vances were filmed at a diner in St. Cloud, Minnesota, known for serving up burgers, shakes, and cinnamon rolls. While on the campaign trail in August 2024, Usha even visited an Erie, Pennsylvania, butcher shop with JD.

While some were quick to admonish JD for taking Usha to such a place, given her vegetarian lifestyle, others commended her for being open-minded and confident in her own choices. "The idea that a worldly, accomplished woman who's lived all over the country — grown up with, interacting, working, living w/ people from all walks of life — like Usha would somehow be offended by the mere presence of people who eat & make meat only speaks to your laughable ignorance," one X user wrote.