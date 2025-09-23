Jeanine Pirro Blasted This Fox News Star As An 'Egomaniac' (And She Makes A Strong Case)
Let's just say not everyone at Fox is friends. Au contraire, when court docs from Smartmatic's lawsuit against Fox News were made publicly available, a slew of Jeanine Pirro's messages were among them — and in one, she vented her frustrations about Sean Hannity, whom she described as an "egomaniac." Oop.
In a message that might just be the Fox News equivalent of Lisa Barlow's infamous "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" hot mic moment, Pirro ranted about Hannity's behavior in the Oval Office during an October 2020 meeting with Donald Trump. "[Stormed] in like he owns the place, throws his papers on the Pres desk and says, you don't mind if I use your private bathroom, and walks into the bathroom within the Oval and uses it," Pirro wrote in a text (via The Washington Post). However, that wasn't all, and she wasn't done. When he emerged from the bathroom, Pirro wrote, he "looks at me and says, 'I got to talk to him' ... It's all abt him, period. No one else matters." Enter, the "Egomaniac" charge.
TBH, it's not surprising that Pirro felt a type of way about Hannity and his behavior (and as an aside, we can't help but wonder if the famously germ-averse president had the entire bathroom sanitized right after the longtime Fox personality left). Plus, dare we say this isn't the first time Hannity has been accused of letting his ego run wild and free around Trump?
Sean Hannity has been accused of having a big ego before
Sean Hannity is no stranger to being called out for egotistical tendencies. In fact, many felt his ego was even bigger than Donald Trump's when he interviewed the president and his pre-feud bestie, Elon Musk. Y'know, the one where Musk's love fest for Trump seemed to make even the president look a tad awkward.
During the interview, Trump had said he felt the Fox News star was a great choice of interviewer, but pointed out, "If we could get some radical left guy in, he'd do just as well, frankly, because ... it's all about common sense." Admittedly, it was a tad backhanded, and no one really wants to hear someone say somebody else could do a job as well or better than them (let alone on camera). Even so, Hannity didn't take it all that well. "They would attack him as being unconstitutional ... a fascist," he interrupted — and no, we didn't miss Trump's irritation. In fact, when he tried to continue his line of thought and interjected by saying Hannity's name, we also noticed that the president seemed to emphasize the "Shh" in Sean.
Back to Pirro, it's worth noting that despite her text about Hannity's behavior, the released texts seemed to suggest at least some camaraderie between them. In one text, she'd sent an all-caps complaint about not being allowed to talk about voter fraud, while in another, he joked that her complaints seemed to be working, since "Fox News promoting u every 5 seconds. It's hilarious." All that said, perhaps Pirro and Hannity patched things up. Even so, between her new gig in the administration and his moving to Florida, it's probably for the best that they can't run into each other in the hallowed hallways of Fox anymore.