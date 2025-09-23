Jeanine Pirro Blasted This Fox News Star As An 'Egomaniac' (And She Makes A Strong Case)

Let's just say not everyone at Fox is friends. Au contraire, when court docs from Smartmatic's lawsuit against Fox News were made publicly available, a slew of Jeanine Pirro's messages were among them — and in one, she vented her frustrations about Sean Hannity, whom she described as an "egomaniac." Oop.

In a message that might just be the Fox News equivalent of Lisa Barlow's infamous "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" hot mic moment, Pirro ranted about Hannity's behavior in the Oval Office during an October 2020 meeting with Donald Trump. "[Stormed] in like he owns the place, throws his papers on the Pres desk and says, you don't mind if I use your private bathroom, and walks into the bathroom within the Oval and uses it," Pirro wrote in a text (via The Washington Post). However, that wasn't all, and she wasn't done. When he emerged from the bathroom, Pirro wrote, he "looks at me and says, 'I got to talk to him' ... It's all abt him, period. No one else matters." Enter, the "Egomaniac" charge.

TBH, it's not surprising that Pirro felt a type of way about Hannity and his behavior (and as an aside, we can't help but wonder if the famously germ-averse president had the entire bathroom sanitized right after the longtime Fox personality left). Plus, dare we say this isn't the first time Hannity has been accused of letting his ego run wild and free around Trump?