Scandalous Rumors About Joanna Gaines We Can No Longer Ignore

If we had a dollar for every time we heard a rumor that Chip and Joanna Gaines were getting a divorce, we'd be as rich as, well, Chip and Joanna Gaines. (For reference: this is how much Chip and Joanna Gaines are reportedly worth today.) Upon announcing in September 2017 that "Fixer Upper" was ending after Season 5, many fans speculated that there was actually trouble in the Gaineses' paradise. Sadly, the divorce rumors started swirling yet again in June 2024. "What was once a marriage is now mostly a business," a source told Closer Weekly. "They have changed — but nothing has changed as much as their marriage!"

For the most part, Joanna has remained rather mum about all the divorce chatter surrounding her marriage. But in September 2017, she actually tried to explain away all of the divorce rumors on the "Today" show. "I don't do great with seeing that kind of stuff, reading into it, I just don't know what's going on," she told host Jenna Bush Hager. "So then I'll hear someone come up to me and say, 'I hear you and Chip are getting a divorce.' I'm like, 'Where did you hear?' You know, I don't know any of this is going on.'"

Joanna also hinted at the rampant rumors in an open letter she penned for her blog in August 2021. " When our show took off, we couldn't have imagined all the beauty and blessings that would follow for us and for our family. ... But it didn't take us long to realize that being a part of this new reality also meant being a part of the news cycle. Stories get written about us, about our family, our plans, our supposed beliefs and politics," she wrote.