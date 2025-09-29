Brittany Mahomes' Face Transformation Is So Jarring In Side By Side Pics
It's no secret whatsoever that NFL WAG and busy mother of three turned Sports Illustrated model Brittany Mahomes is a big fan of tweaking and enhancing her appearance, a hobby she seems to embrace just as much as her glamorous public lifestyle. In 2023, during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, Mahomes confessed to a few cosmetic procedures, including filler and Botox (via Life & Style). But just because she's open and honest about what she's had done doesn't make side-by-side photos of herself showing off her major transformation any less jarring, especially when those images circulate widely online and invite endless speculation from fans.
"The first pic looks nothing like her," one Instagram user penned in the comments section of an Instagram post from May 2024 that featured a few photos of herself enjoying a trip to Vegas with friends and family. Meanwhile, another user speculated, "You got a nose job."
One cosmetic dermatologist referred to side-by-side photos of Mahomes as a 'world of difference'
In May 2024, during an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, one plastic surgeon estimated the price tag of Mahomes' cosmetic makeover to be somewhere in the five-figure range. Aside from the Botox and filler that Mahomes has already copped to, Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis also pointed out that "the dorsum of her nose appears more thin and geometric in more recent photos, which could represent great make-up contouring, or, surgically speaking, a rhinoplasty (i.e., nose job) has been performed."
But that's not all. Cosmetic dermatologist and former "Real Housewives of Orange County" Dr. Jen Armstrong also publicly weighed in on Mahomes' jarring transformation in a video on her Instagram account as part of a series she's dubbed, "Celebrity Review." Per Armstrong, Mahomes' smile is the most dramatic change of all, as evidenced in side-by-side photos Armstrong featured in the video. "Gummy smiles, everybody! It takes four units of Botox!" she declared about Mahomes' strikingly different smile. "Look at this! World of difference!" she exclaimed.