Brittany Mahomes' Face Transformation Is So Jarring In Side By Side Pics

It's no secret whatsoever that NFL WAG and busy mother of three turned Sports Illustrated model Brittany Mahomes is a big fan of tweaking and enhancing her appearance, a hobby she seems to embrace just as much as her glamorous public lifestyle. In 2023, during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, Mahomes confessed to a few cosmetic procedures, including filler and Botox (via Life & Style). But just because she's open and honest about what she's had done doesn't make side-by-side photos of herself showing off her major transformation any less jarring, especially when those images circulate widely online and invite endless speculation from fans.

"The first pic looks nothing like her," one Instagram user penned in the comments section of an Instagram post from May 2024 that featured a few photos of herself enjoying a trip to Vegas with friends and family. Meanwhile, another user speculated, "You got a nose job."