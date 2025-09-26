Is Sydney Sweeney Embracing The Mar-A-Lago Face Trend? Our Plastic Surgeon Spills

Dr. Raja Mohan looked over photos of Sydney Sweeney from 2020 and 2023 and compared them to the 2025 video of the "Euphoria" star at TIFF. At first glance, Mohan didn't identify too many traits associated with "Mar-a-Lago face." He said, "Her overall bone structure looks stable. The position of her brows, the shape of her eyelids, and the outline of her nose all appear very similar to earlier photos. I don't see evidence of a nose job." The doctor also explained that, had Sweeney had a rhinoplasty, "you would often notice the bridge of the nose looking narrower or the tip looking more sculpted or rotated upward." However, Sweeney's tip and bridge were pretty consistent over the years. Dr. Mohan also didn't see any signs of eyelid surgery. "After eyelid surgery, sometimes the fold above the eye looks higher or the upper eyelid appears hollowed out," he explained, adding, "That isn't happening here."

With that said, Mohan did notice a few discernible changes in Sweeney, including "the sharpness of her cheeks and jawline," which could be attributed to "natural weight loss, makeup contouring, or mild fillers in the cheeks to give a little lift." He continued, "Another trick some people use is Botox in the jaw muscles, when you relax those muscles over time, the lower face looks slimmer." As for her lips? He told us, "[They] do look slightly plumper compared with older pictures, which is often the result of subtle filler or just a different lip liner technique. It doesn't look overdone or 'worked on.'" Meanwhile, Sweeney's smooth and even skin is probably the result of "regular skincare, light lasers, peels, or facials," per Mohan.