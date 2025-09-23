Elon Musk Went Full Drama Queen On Trump In Desperate Move To Get Back Together
Elon Musk reportedly made a dramatic plea to repair his strained relationship with Donald Trump, whom he infamously fell out with.
Musk and Trump, who had a major falling out over the summer, reunited after several months at the funeral of Charlie Kirk, who died at the age of 31, after being shot at Utah Valley University. Their surprising reunion took social media by storm, and confirmed what we suspected about their feud: it obviously wasn't that serious. With that said, Musk, who seemingly initiated the falling out by publicly blasting Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" back in May, before they resorted to non-politically based back and forth, reportedly went to great lengths to make their reunion happen.
According to right-winger Benny Johnson, who spoke with Musk at Kirk's funeral, the X owner said to Trump: "If we don't hang together, we will surely hang separately, so let us unite" (via Daily Beast). Trump also commented on his reunion with Musk. However, his perspective was less about self-preservation and more about civility. That said, he claimed that, despite public perception, the death of Kirk wasn't the catalyst for their conversation. "No, it's nothing to do with that," Trump said (via People). He continued, "Well, Elon came over and said hello. I thought it was nice. He came over, we had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship, but it was nice that he came over."
Did Charlie Kirk want Trump and Musk to make up?
Prior to his death, Charlie Kirk spoke openly about his desire for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to reconcile for the sake of their party. "I know both these guys ... I am hopeful, optimistic and will do everything I possibly can to try and bring this back together," Kirk said during an interview with Megyn Kelly (via CNN). "[K]nowing both of these men and knowing President Trump much better than Elon, but knowing both of these men, I can tell you I think that there's going to be a peace treaty moment, a calming down, a moment where both sides come together and we know that we are stronger against the left than we are divided."
Regardless of the motivation, it seems that Trump and Musk have hit the reset button after their explosive breakup, though there's no guarantee they'll be nearly as chummy as before, or that Musk will return to his work at the White House as a leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In the mean time, they seem keen on honoring Kirk's memory. In addition to both men posting photos of their reunion to their respective social media accounts, the official White House account on Truth Social also said a few words in honor of the late Republican. "Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans unite to honor Charlie Kirk—his vision, his mission, his impact, and his deep love for this nation," read the post, adding, "Charlie Kirk was one of one. A life devoted to faith, freedom, and America. In tribute to Charlie."