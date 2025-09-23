Elon Musk Went Full Drama Queen On Trump In Desperate Move To Get Back Together

Elon Musk reportedly made a dramatic plea to repair his strained relationship with Donald Trump, whom he infamously fell out with.

Musk and Trump, who had a major falling out over the summer, reunited after several months at the funeral of Charlie Kirk, who died at the age of 31, after being shot at Utah Valley University. Their surprising reunion took social media by storm, and confirmed what we suspected about their feud: it obviously wasn't that serious. With that said, Musk, who seemingly initiated the falling out by publicly blasting Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" back in May, before they resorted to non-politically based back and forth, reportedly went to great lengths to make their reunion happen.

According to right-winger Benny Johnson, who spoke with Musk at Kirk's funeral, the X owner said to Trump: "If we don't hang together, we will surely hang separately, so let us unite" (via Daily Beast). Trump also commented on his reunion with Musk. However, his perspective was less about self-preservation and more about civility. That said, he claimed that, despite public perception, the death of Kirk wasn't the catalyst for their conversation. "No, it's nothing to do with that," Trump said (via People). He continued, "Well, Elon came over and said hello. I thought it was nice. He came over, we had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship, but it was nice that he came over."