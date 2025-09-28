What Michelle Obama's Ex Secret Service Agent Has Exposed About Her

As the wife of former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama spent eight years in the White House under Secret Service protection, something she will have for the rest of her life. Ever since she returned to life as a private citizen in January 2017, some of Mrs. Obama's former Secret Service agents have shared what it was like to work for her. Unsurprisingly, what they revealed further proves why Obama has had such widespread appeal — even when she faced unprecedented adversity.

Cory Allen, for example, had nothing but glowing things to say about Obama when he published his book, "Breaking Free: A Saga of Self-Discovery by a Gay Secret Service Agent." Among other things, the book touched upon what it was like to work on Obama's security detail between 2017 and 2019. "I was assigned to Michelle, and she knew me by first name — I was spending a lot of time with her on drives or flights, in close environments," Allen shared with Katie Couric Media in 2023. "The Obamas were very cordial and very authentic. They would ask, 'How are you? How are things?'"

Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras, who penned "Becoming Bulletproof," revealed how Obama gracefully dealt with unfortunate racism during her tenure. "As the first Black First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Obama had to withstand certain kinds of disparagement that none of her predecessors ever faced," Poumpouras recounted (via Business Insider). "I was on her protective detail when we were driving to a school to deliver a speech; we passed someone on a bridge holding up a shockingly racist sign directed at her. I remember feeling outraged," Poumpouras recalled, "but if the First Lady saw the sign, she gave no indication of it." Of course, this isn't all that Obama's former Secret Service agents have revealed about her.