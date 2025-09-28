What Michelle Obama's Ex Secret Service Agent Has Exposed About Her
As the wife of former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama spent eight years in the White House under Secret Service protection, something she will have for the rest of her life. Ever since she returned to life as a private citizen in January 2017, some of Mrs. Obama's former Secret Service agents have shared what it was like to work for her. Unsurprisingly, what they revealed further proves why Obama has had such widespread appeal — even when she faced unprecedented adversity.
Cory Allen, for example, had nothing but glowing things to say about Obama when he published his book, "Breaking Free: A Saga of Self-Discovery by a Gay Secret Service Agent." Among other things, the book touched upon what it was like to work on Obama's security detail between 2017 and 2019. "I was assigned to Michelle, and she knew me by first name — I was spending a lot of time with her on drives or flights, in close environments," Allen shared with Katie Couric Media in 2023. "The Obamas were very cordial and very authentic. They would ask, 'How are you? How are things?'"
Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras, who penned "Becoming Bulletproof," revealed how Obama gracefully dealt with unfortunate racism during her tenure. "As the first Black First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Obama had to withstand certain kinds of disparagement that none of her predecessors ever faced," Poumpouras recounted (via Business Insider). "I was on her protective detail when we were driving to a school to deliver a speech; we passed someone on a bridge holding up a shockingly racist sign directed at her. I remember feeling outraged," Poumpouras recalled, "but if the First Lady saw the sign, she gave no indication of it." Of course, this isn't all that Obama's former Secret Service agents have revealed about her.
Michelle Obama really is as cool as we all thought
Does Michelle Obama have a shady side? Not if you ask Cory Allen. When describing her personality to Katie Couric Media, Allen gushed, "She's bubbly and genuine. [She and Barack] both remained grounded coming out of office and into huge successes post-presidency. I left in 2019, but their personalities never changed."
He also got to witness Michelle on her "Becoming" book tour, saying he saw "how she was able to connect with people as she was selling out stadiums across the globe." Allen added, "The power of her story, the way she tells it, and the way she can just be herself certainly inspired me." After leaving Obama's security detail in 2019, Allen put all of his energy into his marriage and new baby, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to attend a dinner with the Obamas and a few of his old Secret Service agent friends.
Writing on Medium, Allen described the special reunion he shared with Obama, making sure it's no secret how great of a person he thinks she is. "She saw me and lit up, asking how I was, what I was doing now, meeting my date, etc. I was assigned to her for two years, so it's natural she'd recognize me, but she radiated warmth and caring, because that's who she is," wrote Allen, who claimed that the first lady always went above and beyond. With all the absurd rumors circulating about Mrs. Obama, it's nice to hear a positive perspective from someone who actually knew her.