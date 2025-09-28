JD Vance & Wife Usha's Holiday Trips Feel More Like Desperate 'Save-Cations'

Marriage stress has followed Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance on their numerous vacations, with the second couple making headlines for globetrotting excursions that may not be as idyllic as they appear. In April 2025, the pair went on a family vacation to India along with their three kids. "It really was the trip of a lifetime for us," Usha told Open Magazine in June. While that's how SLOTUS described it on the record, Usha's behavior leaving India hinted that she was at her wit's end with her husband. The Vances had a stopover at an air force base in Germany while they were making their way home from India. Footage of the family on the tarmac was shared online, and Usha was seen rushing to board the plane while leaving JD behind.

More possible marital tension arose when Usha and JD went on a trip to the United Kingdom in August. Unfortunately for Usha, spending alone time was not a priority for JD on that trip, with the vice president seen chumming it up with a couple of his mates across the pond. Influencer Thomas Skinner uploaded a snap of himself and the VP "after a few beers" at a barbecue to X, formerly Twitter. Usha was noticeably absent from the shot, just as she was throughout much of the trip.

During that same visit, Usha went with JD to visit British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The British politician uploaded an Instagram carousel that included a group shot with the Vances, but also pictures of him and JD laughing together and yucking it up while fishing without their wives. Usha hardly felt like the veep's priority on that trip, so it's no wonder that rumors of friction between the Vances have spread. Nicki Swift spoke to a divorce expert to see if there were any red flags in the couple's travel tendencies.