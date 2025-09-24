Priscilla Presley Snubs Granddaughters In New Book, Adding Fuel To Rumored Feud

Despite the apparent snub, Priscilla Presley continues to play down rumors of a rift between her and her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough. Ahead of her book launch, she appeared on the "Today" show to promote her bombshell memoir and assure fans she and Keough are okay despite their reported feud. "No, Riley and I are very, very close. In fact, we just spent the time together the day before yesterday," Priscilla pointed out. "She's amazing. I mean, she truly is." Claiming there's no love lost between her and her granddaughter despite their legal dispute, she added, "She is her own person, did her own thing at a very young age, and is thriving."

She also spoke warmly about their relationship with People while promoting her brand new book. "We're very close," the wife of Elvis Presley stressed in her profile for the magazine. She also expressed her joy over the birth of Keough's second child with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen; the couple welcomed their first child, Tupelo, via surrogate in 2022. "I'm really happy for Riley. She's got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much," Priscilla added.

As for her granddaughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, the "Naked Gun" star marveled at how quickly the twins had grown in a previous chat with People. She was last seen hanging out with the girls and Keough on Finley and Harper's 16th birthday celebration in 2024, as seen on her Instagram. "That's what makes me happy: knowing everyone is doing well," the proud "Nona" added, gushing, "I feel I'm living a good life."