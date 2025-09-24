Priscilla Presley Snubs Granddaughters In New Book, Adding Fuel To Rumored Feud
After the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023, it was believed that Priscilla Presley's relationship with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, had taken an unexpected turn regarding tensions surrounding Lisa Marie's estate. The strain reportedly began when the "Dallas" star filed a petition contesting a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust, which removed her as a co-trustee and left Keough in charge of the estate. Ultimately, the matter was resolved in court, with Priscilla brushing off speculation of a family rift: "Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Priscilla told The Hollywood Reporter. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity," she added. "In fact, I'm having dinner with [her] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that."
However, it appears the whispers weren't entirely untrue. On September 23, Priscilla released her new tell-all memoir, "Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis," dedicating it to her family with the exception of her three granddaughters, Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. "To those who have left us: My precious daughter, Lisa Marie; My beautiful mother, Ann; My sweet grandson, Benjamin," Priscilla wrote in the dedication part of her book, according to Globe Magazine. "Elvis, who is with me still."
Although the passage seemed to include only those in her family who had passed away, she didn't forget her only surviving child, Navarone Garibaldi, whom she made sure to honor as well. "And to my beloved son, Navarone, who comforts me in their absence. I love you all tenderly, deeply, and eternally. I carry you in my heart every day," Priscilla added. How subtle.
Priscilla insists she and Keough are 'very, very close'
Despite the apparent snub, Priscilla Presley continues to play down rumors of a rift between her and her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough. Ahead of her book launch, she appeared on the "Today" show to promote her bombshell memoir and assure fans she and Keough are okay despite their reported feud. "No, Riley and I are very, very close. In fact, we just spent the time together the day before yesterday," Priscilla pointed out. "She's amazing. I mean, she truly is." Claiming there's no love lost between her and her granddaughter despite their legal dispute, she added, "She is her own person, did her own thing at a very young age, and is thriving."
She also spoke warmly about their relationship with People while promoting her brand new book. "We're very close," the wife of Elvis Presley stressed in her profile for the magazine. She also expressed her joy over the birth of Keough's second child with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen; the couple welcomed their first child, Tupelo, via surrogate in 2022. "I'm really happy for Riley. She's got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much," Priscilla added.
As for her granddaughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, the "Naked Gun" star marveled at how quickly the twins had grown in a previous chat with People. She was last seen hanging out with the girls and Keough on Finley and Harper's 16th birthday celebration in 2024, as seen on her Instagram. "That's what makes me happy: knowing everyone is doing well," the proud "Nona" added, gushing, "I feel I'm living a good life."