The Controversy Behind Trump & Melania's Escalator Moment That Caused A MAGA Freakout

During his speech to the United Nations on September 23, 2025, President Donald Trump took a break from bragging about himself to complain about malfunctioning machines. When attempting to ascend to the podium to deliver his speech, the escalator that the president and First Lady Melania Trump were riding on suddenly froze. While they all managed to hobble to the top of the stairs, this caused Donald to spout, "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle," according to MSNBC. Much of his speech was spent ridiculing the U.N. over various grievances, but it seems that the escalator and a glitchy teleprompter were on the top of the president's mind.

Ever the back door bragger, Donald took the opportunity to not only throw the U.N. under the bus, but to claim that had he won a bid to renovate the New York building several decades ago, these issues wouldn't exist. While wishing for a Nobel Peace Prize in one hand, Donald made sure to suggest that someone was going to be in "big trouble" over the technical snafus. Even the shady Karoline Leavitt responded to the mess with a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "If someone at the U.N. intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately."

While the president's inner circle freaks out over the leader of the country having to walk up some stairs, the U.N. has responded to the controversy with some indications that the call might be coming from inside the White House.