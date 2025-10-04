Karoline Leavitt's Killer Legs Didn't Save Her From This Painful Daisy Duke 'Fit

Karoline Leavitt may be in her grandma-look era since becoming White House secretary in January 2025, but this wasn't always her style. Before she rose to the rank of assistant to President Donald Trump, Leavitt often showed off her killer legs on her socials. The looks didn't always work, despite her undeniably toned stems, and that was certainly the case in June 2023, when she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes that did her figure the opposite of favors.

At the time, she shared a carousel dump on Instagram with snaps that showed her support for Trump with some summertime fun sprinkled in. Among the latter was one in which she and four girlfriends showed off their cowgirl side. Leavitt had on cut-off denim shorts and black cowboy boots with white stitching on the shaft. She completed her look with a white tank top and a black leather belt. Sounds innocuous enough. However, the fit of her top and shorts was a complete miss, making her look super uncomfortable.

While her four friends also sported Daisy Dukes, Leavitt's were the shortest and tightest by far. Her top was tucked into the shorts, pulling the neckline and shoulder straps a bit too tightly. It just wasn't flattering. She also looked different compared to her White House days. Leavitt's rumored lip fillers were noticeably absent (or hadn't got out of control yet). While she has seemingly ditched the Daisy Dukes, (at least on socials), Leavitt hasn't stopped putting her toned legs on display here and there.