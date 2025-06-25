Karoline Leavitt's Rumored Fillers Are Getting So Puffy It's Giving Kristi Noem

Whoever keeps driving Karoline Leavitt to the plastic surgeon's office, please stop! A video of the White House press secretary giving an updated report was posted to Instagram, and it's hard to turn away from. For starters, it looks like Leavitt's hair is now gray, though that's just a trick of the light. Her locks were clearly still blonde in another video filmed from a different camera angle. Once you get past the faux granny hair — which would honestly work for her, since Leavitt dresses way older than she is — it's impossible not to notice that her face does not move. Her facial muscles seem frozen, like in that one scene in "Christmas With the Kranks" when Tim Allen's character gets Botox.

Advertisement

Granted, Leavitt isn't even 30 yet, so it's not like it's expected for the Gen Z member to have a bunch of wrinkles (unlike her much-older husband). But people's faces typically do move when they're speaking, while Leavitt's face appears stock-still. Moreover, her face looks puffy, and already so different from how she used to look back in 2019. Leavitt's transformation has fueled plenty of plastic surgery rumors.

Does Leavitt have Mar-A-Lago face? It's unconfirmed, since she hasn't publicly shared if she's had plastic surgery or not, but she already seems well on her way, joining the ranks of many MAGA women, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, and, of course, Kristi Noem.

Advertisement