Karoline Leavitt's Rumored Fillers Are Getting So Puffy It's Giving Kristi Noem
Whoever keeps driving Karoline Leavitt to the plastic surgeon's office, please stop! A video of the White House press secretary giving an updated report was posted to Instagram, and it's hard to turn away from. For starters, it looks like Leavitt's hair is now gray, though that's just a trick of the light. Her locks were clearly still blonde in another video filmed from a different camera angle. Once you get past the faux granny hair — which would honestly work for her, since Leavitt dresses way older than she is — it's impossible not to notice that her face does not move. Her facial muscles seem frozen, like in that one scene in "Christmas With the Kranks" when Tim Allen's character gets Botox.
Granted, Leavitt isn't even 30 yet, so it's not like it's expected for the Gen Z member to have a bunch of wrinkles (unlike her much-older husband). But people's faces typically do move when they're speaking, while Leavitt's face appears stock-still. Moreover, her face looks puffy, and already so different from how she used to look back in 2019. Leavitt's transformation has fueled plenty of plastic surgery rumors.
Does Leavitt have Mar-A-Lago face? It's unconfirmed, since she hasn't publicly shared if she's had plastic surgery or not, but she already seems well on her way, joining the ranks of many MAGA women, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, and, of course, Kristi Noem.
Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem have a lot in common
Controversial United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem can't escape from plastic surgery rumors either. So, she can easily share in Karoline Leavitt's pain at looking puffy-faced while at work. But their possible cosmetic surgery isn't the only thing these MAGA women have in common. Both have set their own records in politics: Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in history, while Noem was South Dakota's first-ever female governor.
Both women have also experienced drama surrounding their relationships. For Leavitt, her hubby is more than 30 years older than she is, which one of the many red flags in their marriage. Meanwhile, Kristi Noem is married to Bryon Noem, and they have their own signs they're headed for divorce. Kristi is also rumored to have had an affair with Corey Lewandowski.
Leavitt and Noem each have their fair share of controversies that tarnished their reputations. Leavitt once failed to disclose her campaign fund discrepancies when she ran for New Hampshire's first congressional district (via NOTUS), while Noem shot and killed her dog, proudly writing about it in her book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward."