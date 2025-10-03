JD & Usha Vance's Awkward Posing Moment Didn't Distract From His Horrid Trousers
JD Vance and Usha Vance had awkward body language when they posed next to another couple while hosting them for a visit. In September 2025, the second couple hosted the Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, at their home. Afterwards, the official X, formerly Twitter, account of the Crown Prince posted a snap of the two couples posing together on the porch of the Vice Presidential Residence. Both the vice president and the prince kept it semi-casual in blue suits with white dress shirts and no ties. Usha sported an ivory-colored sleeveless dress for the occasion, while the princess wore a rose-pink dress with floral patterning. At a glance, what stood out for JD in the pic was how his baggy pants bunched at the bottom. "JD, we love you but, what all due respect, you need a tailor. Your pants are ill-fitting," an X user replied to the post. A closer inspection of the shot not only highlighted the fashion misstep but also how removed JD seemed from his wife.
Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein attended a banquet hosted by United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance in Washington, DC, on Thursday, in honour of Their Royal Highnesses visit to the #US #Jordan pic.twitter.com/kjPZ4NAVWP
— RHC (@RHCJO) September 19, 2025
While the Jordanian royal couple posed formally in the photo, they still ensured to stand near one another. Meanwhile, JD and Usha had an uncomfortable distance between each other. In fact, the VP was leaning closer to the Crown Prince of Jordan — as they were literally rubbing elbows — than he was to the second lady. There was a sizable gap between the Vances, which spoke volumes as this clearly was not a candid photo, and they had made a conscious decision to pose that way. The body language of Usha hinted she had grown tired of SLOTUS life and responsibilities.
That picture was not the first one to show a physical disconnect between JD and Usha.
JD Vance and Usha Vance's cringey kiss
Looking at their public interactions, it appeared the pressures of being in office had taken a toll on JD Vance and Usha Vance. In June 2025, the Vances were able to walk the red carpet together at the opening night of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center. It was a black-tie affair, as JD wore a black tux and the second lady wore a strapless gown. The second couple posed together in their formal wear, holding hands, but the gesture seemed perfunctory as they kept a healthy distance from one another and neither of them could even muster a full smile.
That frosty photo op came only a month after JD and Usha had an awkward display of PDA. While attending Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass in May 2025, the pair shared an unconvincing kiss in the pew. NickiSwift spoke to a body language expert about the exchange, who described their public peck as giving off "roommate vibes."
It wasn't just reading too much into body language in some uncomfortable photos, as even JD implied the spark was going out between him and Usha. He candidly spoke about their relationship while appearing on the "Katie Miller Podcast" in August when the Veep was asked about how his marriage had changed since entering office. "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out. Now it's like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch," JD told Katie Miller on her eponymous podcast. He also discussed how constantly having Secret Service agents around had impacted his quality time with his wife. "You realize, 'Oh s***, somebody's actually paying attention to this very intimate, personal conversation,'" the vice president said.