JD & Usha Vance's Awkward Posing Moment Didn't Distract From His Horrid Trousers

JD Vance and Usha Vance had awkward body language when they posed next to another couple while hosting them for a visit. In September 2025, the second couple hosted the Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, at their home. Afterwards, the official X, formerly Twitter, account of the Crown Prince posted a snap of the two couples posing together on the porch of the Vice Presidential Residence. Both the vice president and the prince kept it semi-casual in blue suits with white dress shirts and no ties. Usha sported an ivory-colored sleeveless dress for the occasion, while the princess wore a rose-pink dress with floral patterning. At a glance, what stood out for JD in the pic was how his baggy pants bunched at the bottom. "JD, we love you but, what all due respect, you need a tailor. Your pants are ill-fitting," an X user replied to the post. A closer inspection of the shot not only highlighted the fashion misstep but also how removed JD seemed from his wife.

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein attended a banquet hosted by United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance in Washington, DC, on Thursday, in honour of Their Royal Highnesses visit to the #US #Jordan pic.twitter.com/kjPZ4NAVWP — RHC (@RHCJO) September 19, 2025

While the Jordanian royal couple posed formally in the photo, they still ensured to stand near one another. Meanwhile, JD and Usha had an uncomfortable distance between each other. In fact, the VP was leaning closer to the Crown Prince of Jordan — as they were literally rubbing elbows — than he was to the second lady. There was a sizable gap between the Vances, which spoke volumes as this clearly was not a candid photo, and they had made a conscious decision to pose that way. The body language of Usha hinted she had grown tired of SLOTUS life and responsibilities.

That picture was not the first one to show a physical disconnect between JD and Usha.