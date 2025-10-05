Maria Shriver's Post-Divorce Transformation Is Impossible To Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Maria Shriver first crossed paths with actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, at a tennis tournament, it was love at first sight. Schwarzenegger gushed over that first meeting in a chat with "60 Minutes," saying, "I was fascinated by her ... because she had an extraordinary look. She had the dark hair that I always loved in women. She had this big smile. She had the most extraordinary personality." One thing led to another, and the lovebirds tied the knot in a posh wedding in 1986 that was attended by political elites and numerous celebrities.

All was well in the Shriver-Schwarzenegger household until all hell broke loose in 2011. Shriver discovered that Schwarzenegger had an affair with their former house staff member, Mildred Baena, that he had hidden for over a decade. The duo shares a son named Joseph Baena, who is a spitting image of the "Terminator" actor. The unfortunate news broke just as Mildred retired after working for the family for 20 years, and afterward, Shriver moved out of the couple's shared home and filed for divorce.

According to reports, Shriver sought spousal support from Schwarzenegger as well as joint custody of their children. She wanted the marriage dissolved on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, which wasn't granted until 10 years later. The divorce turned out to be pretty expensive, with Shriver reportedly walking away with half of the actor's $300 million fortune. Moreover, Shriver has undergone a major transformation in various aspects of her life, including a change in beliefs and how she now relates to Schwarzenegger.