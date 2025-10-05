Countless Celebs Have Branded Trump With One Damning Label

Donald Trump has been called many names by many people, but there's one label celebs and public figures have gravitated towards over and over again: bully. Over the years, countless celebs who can't stand Trump have branded him as a bully for one reason or another. Actor Richard Gere, for example, likened Trump to a "bully and a thug" when discussing the state of American politics during the Goya Awards. "We are in a very dark place in America where we have a bully and a thug who is the president of the United States," he said in February 2025. Former First Lady Jill Biden thrust the "bully" label on Trump when addressing the LGBT community, with whom he has a hostile history, in April 2024, ahead of the 2024 presidential election (via OutSmart).

In December 2017, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called Trump a bully after she interpreted his criticism of her, following her comments about his past sexual assault allegations, as sexist. During a "Today" show appearance, she said, "He's a bully and he's been attacking different people across this country since he's been president." Meanwhile, amid his return from having his late-night show suspended because of comments made in response to right-wing ally, Charlie Kirk's death, Jimmy Kimmel trashed Trump, who spearheaded the campaign to get his show (temporarily) booted from the air. "For those who think I go too hard on Donald Trump, to the point where there are still a lot of people who think I should be pulled off the air ... I want to explain: I talk about Trump more than anything because he's a bully," Kimmel said. "I don't like bullies — I played the clarinet in high school," he added.

Of course, the list of people who think that Trump overexerts his power is much longer than those named above. Here's what he's said about the label.