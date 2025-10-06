Tiffany Trump Seems To Be Replacing Ivanka As Donald's Supposed 'Favorite' Daughter
For years, it seemed indisputable that Donald Trump's favorite daughter was Ivanka Trump. Not only did he publicly tout her positive qualities for years — far more than his other children — but the real estate mogul also allowed her to play a major role in his administration during his first term as president. Donald's affection for Ivanka was so strong, in fact, that some of his comments were interpreted to be a bit inappropriate. For example, the divisive politician once brazenly stated, "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," during a 2006 appearance on "The View" (via Snopes).
Tiffany Trump, on the other hand, was often seen as Donald's second favorite daughter, which considering he only has two, wasn't saying much. In fact, for a long time, Tiffany wasn't that close to her father at all (despite her pretending she was). However, it seems that the tables have turned for the daughter of the real estate mogul's second wife, Marla Maples. Since Ivanka ditched the political world in favor of life as a (mostly) private citizen, Donald has apparently enlisted Tiffany to pick up the slack in a sense, inviting her on outings that, at one point, would definitely have been reserved for her big sister, Ivanka.
Tiffany is embracing her new role while Ivanka enjoys normal life
When Donald Trump and Melania Trump took their highly-anticipated trip to the U.K. in September 2025, Tiffany Trump was the only child of the president who was in attendance, suggesting that she may be playing a more prominent role in his political dealings, going forward, per the Daily Mail. Nearly a year after Donald totally snubbed Ivanka's birthday, in October 2024, the younger Trump daughter appeared overjoyed to gush about her experience on Instagram. "It was an honor to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself proudly posing with her husband, businessman Michael Boulos. "My deepest thanks to Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and to Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, for such a memorable evening."
With that said, it doesn't seem as if Ivanka is sitting at home crying over Tiffany's new position in their father's life. In fact, she seems to be really enjoying not having any political duties. Most notably, Ivanka spent one of her September nights out rubbing elbows with the rich and famous. Specifically, there were photos of the former senior White House adviser having the time of her life laughing and chatting with musical power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Their venue of choice? None other than the Michael Rubin Reform Alliance Casino Night in Atlantic City, an event raising money to revitalize probation and parole for prisoners.