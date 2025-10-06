Tiffany Trump Seems To Be Replacing Ivanka As Donald's Supposed 'Favorite' Daughter

For years, it seemed indisputable that Donald Trump's favorite daughter was Ivanka Trump. Not only did he publicly tout her positive qualities for years — far more than his other children — but the real estate mogul also allowed her to play a major role in his administration during his first term as president. Donald's affection for Ivanka was so strong, in fact, that some of his comments were interpreted to be a bit inappropriate. For example, the divisive politician once brazenly stated, "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," during a 2006 appearance on "The View" (via Snopes).

Tiffany Trump, on the other hand, was often seen as Donald's second favorite daughter, which considering he only has two, wasn't saying much. In fact, for a long time, Tiffany wasn't that close to her father at all (despite her pretending she was). However, it seems that the tables have turned for the daughter of the real estate mogul's second wife, Marla Maples. Since Ivanka ditched the political world in favor of life as a (mostly) private citizen, Donald has apparently enlisted Tiffany to pick up the slack in a sense, inviting her on outings that, at one point, would definitely have been reserved for her big sister, Ivanka.