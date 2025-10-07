Kaitlan Collins Hints Karoline Leavitt Bruised Her Ego In Press Briefing Spat

There seems to be no end in sight in the fiery feud between Kaitlan Collins and Karoline Leavitt. On October 6, the CNN anchor and the White House press secretary clashed again during a press briefing, sparring over Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Portland and Chicago amid pushback from city officials. It all started when Collins questioned the need for military enforcement, citing Portland's police chief Bob Day, who had dismissed the president's claims of chaos unfolding in Portland — prompting Leavitt to lash out and accuse the journalist of being biased.

"I would encourage you as a reporter to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself, because there's many members of the press — not press in this room, but independent journalists, some of whom would be invited to the White House very soon to share their stories," Leavitt snapped. She then claimed that these so-called "independent journalists" had reported directly from the scene and witnessed the nightly riots and unlawful assemblies firsthand. "It's on video. You should play it on your show. You have a great opportunity, on primetime on CNN, to show your audience," Leavitt stressed. When the news anchor tried to explain that she was citing Portland's police chief, Leavitt replied before she could finish: "Yeah, but you're probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this president does." Oof.

COLLINS: The police chief of Portland says the president's claims don't match up with what's happening on the ground LEAVITT: I would encourage you as a reporter to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself ... you're probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who... pic.twitter.com/dDUNtahI6I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2025

Clips of the tense exchange spread rapidly across X, formerly known as Twitter, including a video shared by Collins, who appeared to have her ego bruised after her latest briefing spat with Leavitt. She clarified under a clip from the Official White House Rapid Response account: "I was quoting the Portland police chief." The incident marks the latest episode in the ongoing Collins versus Leavitt feud, which shows no signs of letting up.