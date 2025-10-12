Christina Haack's Recent Spicy Behavior May Have Been HGTV's Final Straw
Christina Haack has had a tragic go at life, and things just got more concerning — and spicy. Her show, "Christina on the Coast," was canceled by HGTV in July 2025, just one month after Haack finalized a very nasty third divorce, this time from ex-husband Josh Hall. Some believe the cancellation was a response to Haack's appearances in the tabloids back in April 2025, when her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, was photographed feeling her up as they vacationed in Mexico. While it seems the couple didn't know they were being photographed, the viral images quickly sparked backlash, mostly due to Haack's shady love life.
It's unclear whether the photographs had anything to do with her show's cancellation, with sources telling The Daily Mail that personal drama had seemingly taken precedence over business. "HGTV wants the focus of shows to be home renovation with some drama, not the other way around," said one source. However, the main thing that killed "Christine on the Coast" was the fact that it apparently wasn't profitable enough to justify Haack's salary. "Christina was grossly overpaid and with HGTV needing to cut back on costs, they couldn't afford to keep paying one of their biggest stars what she was making, so ultimately decided to cancel her show," an insider told The Daily Mail.
Fortunately for Haack, her other HGTV show, "The Flip Off," which features her alongside first ex-husband Tarek el Moussa, was renewed for a second season to air in 2026. Regardless, the cancellation of "Christina on the Coast" hasn't been Haack's only stressor in 2025.
Josh Hall throws one final divorce shot at Christina Haack
Christina Haack finally reached the end of her long, tumultuous divorce to Josh Hall in August 2025. According to Us Weekly, a judgement was reached regarding the varying financial matters holding up their divorce process, such as awarding Haack exclusive use of her Newport Beach, California mansion. The outlet noted that both Haack and Hall were awarded various marital properties and vehicles, while Haack had to pay her ex-husband $300,000. Fortunately, that was a one-time settlement, and neither has to pay spousal support. Hall was additionally mandated to repay Haack rental income he reportedly pocketed shortly before their marriage collapsed in July 2024.
Despite the drama that Haack faced during her divorce and the subsequent loss of her HGTV show, she seems content to move on to the next chapter in her life. Taking to Instagram with images of food, family, and the new love in her life, Haack wrote, "Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me." It also seems like she's taken an important lesson from her parents to heart. "Thanks mom & dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money," wrote Haack alongside an Instagram selfie. While she noted that money doesn't buy happiness, it's given her the ability to keep people from messing with her, adding, "And that makes me happy."