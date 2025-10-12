Christina Haack's Recent Spicy Behavior May Have Been HGTV's Final Straw

Christina Haack has had a tragic go at life, and things just got more concerning — and spicy. Her show, "Christina on the Coast," was canceled by HGTV in July 2025, just one month after Haack finalized a very nasty third divorce, this time from ex-husband Josh Hall. Some believe the cancellation was a response to Haack's appearances in the tabloids back in April 2025, when her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, was photographed feeling her up as they vacationed in Mexico. While it seems the couple didn't know they were being photographed, the viral images quickly sparked backlash, mostly due to Haack's shady love life.

It's unclear whether the photographs had anything to do with her show's cancellation, with sources telling The Daily Mail that personal drama had seemingly taken precedence over business. "HGTV wants the focus of shows to be home renovation with some drama, not the other way around," said one source. However, the main thing that killed "Christine on the Coast" was the fact that it apparently wasn't profitable enough to justify Haack's salary. "Christina was grossly overpaid and with HGTV needing to cut back on costs, they couldn't afford to keep paying one of their biggest stars what she was making, so ultimately decided to cancel her show," an insider told The Daily Mail.

Fortunately for Haack, her other HGTV show, "The Flip Off," which features her alongside first ex-husband Tarek el Moussa, was renewed for a second season to air in 2026. Regardless, the cancellation of "Christina on the Coast" hasn't been Haack's only stressor in 2025.