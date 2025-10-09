Travis Kelce Reacts To Wood Theories & Taylor Swift's Exes Should Take Notes (*cough* Joe)
Travis Kelce was asked to weigh in on Taylor Swift's salacious song, "Wood," which has risqué subtext about her fiancé. In addition to writing a song on "The Life of a Showgirl" that took a jab at Kayla Nicole, her soon-to-be husband's ex, Swift wrote a track that explicitly referenced their lovemaking. "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs," the popstar sing on the track. She even gives a shout-out to Travis' popular "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, with the line, "New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood) / I ain't gotta knock on wood."
Travis and Jason Kelce discuss the meaning of 'Wood' by Taylor Swift on their 'New Heights' podcast.pic.twitter.com/8Rn7lDOr7h
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 8, 2025
The spicy lyrics caused an understandable stir, and on an episode of "New Heights," Jason attempted to get Travis to open up about the song that made overtures to his virility. "Do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?" Jason cheekily asked. "I love that girl, so any song she would reference me in that way..." the Kansas City Chiefs star said before trailing off. His older brother would not let the issue go, and tried to coax a non-media-trained response from Travis. "I think you're not understanding the song," Travis simply responded with a giant grin. The Kelce brothers then shared a big laugh as Jason joked that a song about him would reference a much smaller tree than a "redwood." Travis was sure not to besmirch his bride-to-be, but he also understood the humor of the situation.
Travis' lighthearted approach to being referenced on his future wife's songs was a contrast to how exes have reacted to being written about. "TLOAS" also had everyone mentioning her ex, Joe Alwyn, who has spoken publicly about being featured on her songs.
Joe Alwyn is gravely serious about his past relationship with Taylor Swift
After six years together, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift had a surprisingly quiet breakup in March 2023. The following year, she released the album "The Tortured Poets Department," which had songs such as "So Long, London" that fans believed were about the British actor. Alwyn was asked by The Times how he felt about being depicted on tracks by his ex. "So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," he told the outlet. "The Brutalist" star even took a philosophical approach to his breakup being public fodder. "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that," he added.
That wasn't the only time Alwyn gave insight into how he felt about being connected to Swift in the headlines. Speaking to The Guardian in January, Alwyn was asked if he thought the past relationship with the singer could "overshadow" his work as an actor. "I have great family and friends and real things in my life; those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground," he said.
Still, that's better than fellow singer John Mayer's response. Her ex told Rolling Stone he was "really humiliated" at being mentioned in Swift's music, namely the track "Dear John," which is assumed to be about him. "It was a really lousy thing for her to do." Of course, the subject of "Dear John" isn't put in the best light — Mayer might have reacted differently had he been compared to a towering tree like Travis Kelce was.