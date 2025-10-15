Fox News' Sean Hannity Has Lavish Plans For Potential Marital Home With Ainsley Earhardt

When you're the richest Fox News anchor and about to get hitched, a simple home for two just won't do. So, it only makes sense that Sean Hannity's plans for his and Ainsley Earhardt's marital home are lavish. According to USA Today's Palm Beach Daily News, Hannity shelled out more than $20 million on side-by-side properties, and that's before any work to combine the two commenced.

The Palm Beach Daily News revealed in January 2025 that four years after buying one townhouse in the illustrious Residences of Sloan's Curve, he purchased the one right next door. As an aside, though his initial Sloan's Curve home had set Hannity back $5.3 million, by the time he purchased the second one, the values had gone up significantly, with the Fox News star shelling out a whopping $14.9 million for it. Like we said, Hannity isn't exactly short on cash (his actual net worth is said to be around a quarter of a billion dollars), but it's an eye-watering figure all the same, especially since he reportedly isn't planning on keeping the two properties separate.

In September 2025, the publication shared that Hannity had applied to combine the residences that summer, and that he planned to turn the individual townhouses into a massive, single 11,200 square foot unit. By September, the plans had been approved, and the Fox star (who is also known for his impressive real estate portfolio) was given the green light to move forward. Mega townhouse, here we come. The new and improved property is set to include a much bigger patio area, as well as a summer kitchen for outdoor entertaining and a new pool. It certainly sounds great, though we can't help but wonder if all the add-ons are an attempt by Hannity to entice his missus to spend more time in Florida.