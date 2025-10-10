10 Myths About Dolly Parton People Still Think Are Real

Dolly Parton has been a beloved country music artist and cultural icon for decades. In 1967, she joined "The Porter Wagoner Show," which launched her into full-blown stardom. By the mid-'70s, she was a solo artist, releasing hit songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "Here You Come Again." She'd go on to earn 55 Grammy nominations and 11 wins. She's also has several platinum albums, including "Eagle When She Flies," "Here You Come Again," and "Slow Dancing With the Moon."

Along with fame and fortune has come plenty of rumors, which is par for the course in the celebrity world. For the most part, Parton hasn't concerned herself too much with online chatter and has even found some of the gossip rather entertaining. Parton is an extremely private person, which might be the reason there are so many strange rumors about her. "I learned early on. And I think my mama told me when I was young, 'Always keep something back for you. You can give what you've got to give, but don't give it all away. Always keep something for you,'" Parton said on "The Kelleigh Bannen Show" in March 2022, according to Today. Interestingly, however, there are myths about Parton that some people still believe. In this article, we're taking a closer look at some of the biggest ones.