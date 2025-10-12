Diane Keaton's Final Instagram Post Is So Tragic Now
Diane Keaton's death at age 79 came as a shock to both friends and fans who thought the actor's joyous spirit would live forever. Costars and loved ones are sharing warm memories, and fans are recalling their favorite moments from Keaton's impressive list of films. ("Annie Hall" and "First Wives Club" top the list, but "Baby Boom" and "Something's Gotta Give" also hold special places in viewers' hearts.) Fans are also flocking to Keaton's Instagram page to look over her pictures and express their condolences. The actor's final post is especially poignant now.
Keaton, who never married ("I didn't want to give up my independence," she once told Interview magazine), was devoted to the family she created for herself. In addition to her two children through adoption, Dexter and Duke, the actor was a dog mom to Reggie, an adorable Golden Retriever. On April 11, 2025, Keaton shared several photos of Reggie in honor of National Dog Day. The slideshow also featured dog biscuits, a dog-shaped door stop, and a pet bed from Keaton's branded product line for Hudson Grace, a stylish home goods company.
Seeing the actor's clear love for her fur baby evoked even more heartfelt sentiments. "Sending Reggie so much love. He must be as sad as all of us," wrote one of her Instagram followers. A bakery owner recalled Keaton coming into their kitchen on two occasions to chat and compliment her on the food. "She was the nicest person, so down to earth. You could just read her soul," their comment read.
Diane Keaton loved her animals and exes
Diane Keaton might have been happy to know that her final social media post highlighted her love for animals. The "Godfather" and "Father of the Bride" star was a vegetarian who supported the Big Cat Safety Act, a federal law prohibiting private ownership of lions, tigers, and other large wild felines. (People who owned big cats prior to the law's enactment, such as Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" infamy, have to register their animals with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.) On learning of Keaton's death, the animal rights group PETA told Men's Journal, "Diane Keaton's impact as a brilliant and talented actor is undeniable, but PETA will always remember her as a true friend to animals."
Some actors hate working with animals because of their unpredictability. Even the best-trained pups and monkeys might refuse to perform on cue, or even give an unexpected nip to a cast member. This wasn't the case for Keaton, who happily interacted with animals in films such as "Love the Coopers" and "Darling Companion." One of her funniest movie moments ever was in "Annie Hall," when Annie and Alvy (Woody Allen) try to wrangle a bunch of lobsters crawling on their kitchen floor. "Annie, there's a big lobster behind the refrigerator," Alvy laments (via YouTube). "I can't get it out; this thing's heavy. Maybe if I put a little dish of butter sauce here with a nutcracker, it'll run out the other side." Keaton's giggles through the scene are as genuine as she was, and will be missed by both her human and canine loved ones.