Everything We Know About Diane Keaton's Two Kids, Dexter And Duke

When Diane Keaton left this world, she did so as one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors. And while her children, Duke Keaton and Dexter White, benefited from their mother's endless accomplishments, they seem content to live relatively normal lives, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. "They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," Keaton admitted to People in 2007. But that doesn't mean they don't have any creative interest.

For example, judging from Duke's Instagram and website, he appears to be a recording artist who isn't afraid of humble beginnings (at least professionally). "Despite growing up in a world of celebrity, Duke has deliberately taken the quieter road, allowing his work to speak before his name," reads his website bio. "He shares glimpses of his life and creative process through carefully curated visuals on social media, inviting his growing audience into his evolving universe." He also enjoys rubbing elbows with stars such as Wyclef Jean and Rita Ora.

Meanwhile, Dexter's social media is mostly dedicated to her family. In June 2023, for example, she posted a really sweet throwback photo of herself and Diane enjoying the weather. "My mom and I have always loved going on adventures together," she wrote on her Instagram account. "From strolls on the beach to walking around a new neighborhood. I love spending time with my mom. We always have an amazing time together. I love my mom." She also shares a lot of pictures with her husband Jordan White, whom she married in 2021.