These Are The Most Hated 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members
Reality television is all about watching people we love to hate, and few series have presented as many of them as "90 Day Fiancé." The TLC series, which began in 2014 and has spawned multiple spinoffs, explores the ups and (mostly) downs of Americans and their potential spouses from around the world as they live together during the three-month K-1 visa process. Each couple has 90 days to get married, otherwise the visa expires and the international lover must return to their home country.
"90 Day Fiancé" is filled with mismatched pairs, cultural clashes, loads of deception, and humongous personalities, leading to an array of funny moments that make us love the show even more. However, there have also been a plethora of downright cringe and depressing ones, as well. Some people from around the world are basically just catfished, with the Americans lying about their finances and living arrangements in order to lure more attractive partners. On the flip side, some of the potential immigrants are explicit gold-diggers, creating a transactional element to all of these relationships. The result is a bizarre study of romance under capitalism, bringing viewers some of the most memorable reality stars in pop culture history. It's easy to feel bad for some of these people, but it's even easier to hate others, and viewers have not been shy about showing their contempt.
Mark Shoemaker
Mark Shoemaker was a prominent figure in Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé." While he and his bride-to-be, Nikki, haven't resurfaced much since those 2015 episodes, people still wonder, as one Reddit post stated, "What ever happened to these two? What a disturbing man." Hundreds of comments in that Reddit post come to the same conclusion — Mark came across as a massive creep. He literally looked at himself in the mirror and said, "You're a specimen."
Mark hailed from Baltimore and was 58 when he appeared on the show with 19-year-old Nikki from Cebu City in the Philippines. In fact, he already had four children (who were older than his fiancée) from a marriage with another younger Filipina woman, so he seemingly had a fetish of sorts (and kept a picture of his ex-wife in his bedroom, even after Nikki moved into it). Mark proposed to Nikki just two days after meeting her. True to tacky form, he used a zip tie instead of an engagement ring. He displayed the same kind of cheap behavior when he refused to pay for the wedding dress Nikki wanted.
He must have known that he came across as controversial, because Mark sued Discovery Communications and the show over his presentation (in a lawsuit that was later dismissed). He also responded to the significant amount of hate he received online, saying (per InTouch Weekly), "You know, when you look at most of the people who are responding [on social media], they have five things in common. Basically, they're overweight, they're women, they're alone, they're jealous, and I don't know what the fifth is."
Ed Brown
Ed Brown was another older man with a fetish for younger women from the Philippines and was hated even more than Mark Shoemaker; he has been considered the biggest villain of the franchise by some. Ed's potential bride, Rosemarie, was 31 years younger than him and a straight-up catch compared to Ed's short-necked silhouette. Nonetheless, he berated Rosemarie for "bad breath" and made her shave her legs in exchange for a kiss, even though he used mayonnaise to "soften" his hair and lied to her about his height. Despite his behavior, the real reason Rosemarie broke up with Ed was that he lied to her about wanting to have children.
Ed didn't seem to learn any lessons from his relationship with Rosemarie when he next dated a woman named Liz. In some of the most uncomfortable moments from "90 Day Fiancé," Ed insulted Liz's career dreams and her weight, called her a lesbian, and lied to her face about talking to Rosemarie behind her back. While viewers often love to hate stars of this show, many of them outright despised Ed and wanted him to be canceled, with a popular Reddit post asking, "Is Big Ed really this creepy or is it all for show?"
The hate toward Ed makes sense considering the many disturbing allegations against him. A woman who went by the name of Lordakeet (and Lolosworld on social media) accused Ed of some pretty damning things, telling Daily Soap Dish, "By the end of it, I ended up in the hospital from an incident that happened with him, and I ended up having a lot of health issues from it."
Jorge Nava
Some of Jorge Nava's worst behavior tends to get overshadowed by the vibrant melodrama of his imported bride, Anfisa. While she certainly had her issues, she's become somewhat of a respected fan-favorite on the show; Jorge, on the other hand, has decidedly not. He made an immediately bad impression on Anfisa and the audience when he lied to her about having money, even renting a fancy car to pick up his potential bride from the airport. He was actually broke, making what money he did have from dealing drugs. He also lied to her about his criminal record.
Jorge's drug-dealing led him to be sentenced to prison in 2018 for two and a half years, where he at least tried to improve himself (shedding 133 pounds). Before heading to prison, though, Anfisa accused Jorge of cheating on her, posting screenshots of his messages. How any woman who wasn't trying to get a green card would have been interested in Jorge is a bit of a mystery, but it still compounded the public's contempt for Jorge.
In one Reddit post critiquing the couple, one Redditor wrote, "Jorge is the issue, not her. She was always extremely honest about what she wants and who she is. She was also a TEENAGER. Jorge lied about his criminal record, living situation and money. He was always the issue. She matured a lot now and is fairly successful ON HER OWN." Suffice it to say, history will remember Anfisa, not Jorge.
Evelyn Cormier
At first glance, Evelyn Cormier seems more likely to be a victim than a victimizer, since she was just 18 when she first appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" in 2017 for Season 6. However, viewers quickly realized that her cherubic appearance was obfuscating some truly devilish behavior, with the audience frequently criticizing her for smugness and rude behavior. For instance, she made her close friend cry by belittling her when she dared to question whether Evelyn was too young to be married. The way she treated her eventual husband, David from Spain, was even worse, launching into condescending xenophobic tirades about his home and how there is no "European Dream."
A Reddit post that's simply titled "Evelyn sucks" is filled with profane examples of the audience hating on her. "She thinks she's such hot s***. Another reason I hate her," one Redditor wrote, adding, "Her little family band with her as the 'starlet' is so cringe." Another wrote, "Soooooo self-important, I hated watching her segments because of how insufferable she was."
It was abundantly clear that audiences hated Evelyn when she appeared on "American Idol." The burgeoning Christian singer was voted out the very first week that audiences were allowed to vote, with social media posts attributing the hate to her "90 Day Fiancé" appearance. "Ohhhh nooo @americanIdol you DID NOT bring #90DayFiance Evelyn," wrote someone on X, formerly Twitter. "I cannot stand to watch that woman AGAIN!!", one replied.
Colt Johnson
Colt Johnson's relationship with his mother, Debbie Johnson, creeped out audiences throughout much of their time together on the show. They almost seemed like one sick person, to the extent that viewers referred to their home as the "Bates Motel," referring to "Psycho" character Norman Bates and his infamous mommy issues. This codependence has led to Debbie's intrusive behavior ruining several of Colt's relationships, though he has more than played a part in that.
In a very popular Reddit post titled, "Colt is the perfect example of the sad reality for a lot of men," hundreds of commenters detailed the countless ways in which Colt made them cringe. Another Reddit post is titled "Just a reminder for 2021 that Colt is garbage," referencing the beloved moment when one of the women Colt cheated on, Jess Caroline Hanvey, put it simply: "Colt is a trash man" (via Screen Rant). Redditors lampooned Colt, with one writing, "How tf does he cheat when he looks like the Pilsbury doughboy," and another adding, "Always gives me the biggest creeps. Like he's pretending to be human."
Like several other Americans in "90 Day Fiancé," Colt lied about his financial status to help lure bride-to-be Larissa Lima. While some may view her as a gold-digger, Colt was undoubtedly cheap with Larissa, refusing to even fix the air conditioning in his car despite the Las Vegas heat. Colt was eventually even cruel to his own mother, kicking Debbie out of the house.
Larissa Dos Santos Lima
Speaking of Larissa Lima — Colt Johnson was just one monstrous half of their toxic relationship together. She became an infamous franchise villain when she declared (via TLC UK), "Who is against the queen will die!" That statement was nearly put into practice several times, with Larissa displaying violent behavior throughout her time on "90 Day Fiancé." In fact, she had multiple criminal charges, including domestic battery and disorderly conduct from her fights with Colt. While some believe this led to Larissa's firing, the real reason she had to leave the show involved an adult webcam show on the livestream platform CamSoda.
Larissa's outlandish behavior was peak television for fans of "90 Day Fiancé," such as the time she flushed her wedding ring down the toilet. Her mean and judgmental attitude made her a natural antagonist on the show, and she made no effort to disguise her gold-digging behavior, saying, "I want one million dollars from Colt" (via "90 Day Fiancé").
As time progressed, though, viewers began to consider that Larissa was being manipulated and gaslit into this behavior by Colt and his mother. As one Reddit post puts it, "Originally I really thought Larissa was the problem because she was bratty but as time went on ... I've completely have changed my mind. I think Colt and his mother have been treating Larissa like absolute s***!!!" One Redditor agreed and added, "He weaponized the police against Larissa and crazy made her on purpose."
Danielle Mullins
Danielle Mullins was yet another "90 Day Fiancé" cast member who initially lied about their finances to lure a green card-seeking spouse. Like Colt Johnson and Larissa Lima, Danielle and Mohamed Jbali had an unbalanced, incredibly toxic relationship. In addition to obfuscating her actual financial situation (which also involved a significant amount of debt), Danielle lied about her shady past, not telling Mohamed that she had a history of check fraud and credit card theft.
That shady behavior continued into and beyond their tumultuous relationship, with Danielle fraudulently opening a DirecTV account under his name and stealing small amounts of cash from him, according to RadarOnline. These and other issues led to Mohamed calling the cops on Danielle seven times between January 2016 and February 2016; while he has certainly overreacted to some things, it's still true that Danielle made life pretty miserable for him. This didn't even end when their relationship did, either.
Danielle, who was 41 when she appeared in Season 2, compared to 26-year-old Mohamed, creeped out viewers with her obsessive behavior. She allegedly harassed Mohamed and his friends and family after their relationship ended, leading Mohamed to write on Facebook (via RadarOnline), "Stop stalking me on my social media and sending me emails ... Stop contacting my friends and my family, you have become so annoying!" Things went from bad to worse when Danielle showed up at his residence with supposed evidence of his affairs and bad behavior, throwing paperwork at him and screaming, "I will get your f***ing ass deported" (via "90 Day Fiancé"). As one Reddit post puts it, "I used to feel bad for her but omg is she brain dead? Listen to your kids and move on."
Mohamed Jbali
Make no mistake — Mohamed Jbali was no angel in his relationship with Danielle. Like many "90 Day Fiancé" cast members seeking green cards, he was simply not interested in Danielle Mullins herself, but rather in money and a visa. This was made abundantly clear on their wedding day, when Mohamed refused to even kiss Danielle, citing his religion (despite admitting that he'd already kissed and been intimate with Danielle beforehand).
Mohamed went on to humiliate Danielle when he shared why he quit sleeping with her, accusing her of smelling bad and having urinated on him. "And instead of taking care of that problem she was like, fighting with me over it. This is something that no man in the world can accept that," he said, adding, "And then she was like, sitting on the floor crying, screaming in front of her teenagers, 'I want my sex tonight! If you don't give me my sex tonight I will call immigration and I will get you deported.'" The whole situation left people wishing the truth about Mohamed and Danielle remained untold.
Instead of sleeping with Danielle, Mohamed reportedly had multiple affairs, leading Danielle to seek an annulment of their marriage and have him deported (the court denied the annulment, so they simply divorced). Mohamed was so widely hated by viewers of the show that some of them also wanted to see him deported, going so far as to create a Change.org petition to kick him out of America.
Andrei Castravet
While many cast members of "90 Day Fiancé" have displayed some wild antics, viewers seemed to be genuinely concerned that Andrei Castravet could actually be abusive and physically violent. This was on full display throughout his time with future bride Elizabeth Potthast on Season 5 of the show, such as the moment Andrei erupted at her after his green card interview. He shouted at her over not remembering the exact date they first met and for giggling nervously at times, shouting, "I said to just f***ing answer the questions. Why you stumbling?"
A popular Reddit post exemplified the audience's fears with its title, "Does anyone else feel like Andrei could be a physically abusive husband? I really get that vibe. Even more so after this week." One insightful comment noted, "Andre[i] does seem like the kind of emotional abuser who would physically assault his wife. He's doing what a domestic abuser would do ... isolating her from her family!" Another Redditor wrote, "His attitude and way he talks down on her is bulls*** ... I hate they way he talks and sounds angry all the time." Andrei and Elizabeth have denied claims of domestic abuse.
Whether there's any veracity to suspicions of Andrei's violence or not, his wife's family can't stand him and treats him like he's an abuser. He hasn't exactly made the best impression on them (and audiences), starting his rocky relationship with Elizabeth's dad by asking for money and refusing to join the family business. "I said that I want money. I didn't say I'm going to work with them," Andrei told Us Weekly. "All I need is [the] check."
Paul Staehle
Paul Staehle has been one of the oddest and most notorious creeps in the history of "90 Day Fiancé." One of many stars of the show who has had troubles with the law, Paul has a criminal history of arson and fraud, which he tried to hide from his young potential wife, Karine Martins. This perfidy was one of many catalysts for multiple fights between Paul and Karine, leading to police intervention, restraining orders, and ultimately, child protective services taking away Paul's custody of his two children with Karine. Instead of trying to get custody of his children back, Paul left for Brazil, where he was reportedly seen partying with underage girls.
Paul has a history of embarrassing behavior on the show, from wearing a full-body "condom" when he was scared of swimming in Brazil to the time he freaked out and ran into the woods to hide. His strange outbursts ultimately led Karine to fear for her safety, writing in an Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight), "I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy." Viewers feared for Karine, too, and worried about their children.
Paul's outlandish and sometimes dangerous behavior continued off-screen, with the "90 Day Fiancé" taking to OnlyFans to raise some money — but not much. "My final attempt at selling gay content," Paul wrote in a screenshot shared to Reddit. "We will try this lower price this one time before we give up." Redditors roasted him in the comments, with one writing, "Oh my f***ing God lol Have some dignity brother." Obviously, humiliation isn't limited to television.