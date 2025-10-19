These Are The Most Hated 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members

Mark Shoemaker was a prominent figure in Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé." While he and his bride-to-be, Nikki, haven't resurfaced much since those 2015 episodes, people still wonder, as one Reddit post stated, "What ever happened to these two? What a disturbing man." Hundreds of comments in that Reddit post come to the same conclusion — Mark came across as a massive creep. He literally looked at himself in the mirror and said, "You're a specimen."

Mark hailed from Baltimore and was 58 when he appeared on the show with 19-year-old Nikki from Cebu City in the Philippines. In fact, he already had four children (who were older than his fiancée) from a marriage with another younger Filipina woman, so he seemingly had a fetish of sorts (and kept a picture of his ex-wife in his bedroom, even after Nikki moved into it). Mark proposed to Nikki just two days after meeting her. True to tacky form, he used a zip tie instead of an engagement ring. He displayed the same kind of cheap behavior when he refused to pay for the wedding dress Nikki wanted.

He must have known that he came across as controversial, because Mark sued Discovery Communications and the show over his presentation (in a lawsuit that was later dismissed). He also responded to the significant amount of hate he received online, saying (per InTouch Weekly), "You know, when you look at most of the people who are responding [on social media], they have five things in common. Basically, they're overweight, they're women, they're alone, they're jealous, and I don't know what the fifth is."