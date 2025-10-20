JD Vance's Abysmal Reputation Has Gained Him Some Shady Nicknames

It was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who first floated the idea about JD Vance, and his fellow Republicans, being "weird," even before he was tapped as Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential elections. "These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room," Walz declared during an interview with MSNBC. The governor then took it a step further, at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on August 6, 2024 when, aside from poking fun at Vance for attending Yale and having "his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires," he seized the opportunity to label him "weird" once more, quipping, "These guys are creepy, and yes, just weird as hell," (via YouTube). Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom entered the group chat on September 29, 2025, amid a looming government shutdown.

"Blatantly false, you dip***t," he wrote on X along with a video of the vice president claiming to press outside the West Wing of the White House that Democrats were guilty of "using policy disagreements as leverage to not pay our troops, to not have essential services of government actually function," including a $1.5 trillion spending package with which they apparently wished to "give massive amounts of money, hundreds of billions of dollars to illegal aliens for their healthcare while Americans are struggling to pay their healthcare bills." And, scene!

Even Newsom's press office came up with their own nickname for Vance, tweeting, "WOW!!! DOZY DON WAS FAST ASLEEP WHILE JD 'JUST DANCE' VANCE HELD HIS WEAK LITTLE PRESS CONFERENCE," a nod to Donald Trump's affinity for all-caps posts, going on to take a shot at the bestselling author's terrible moves alongside Vance's long-alleged love of eyeliner.