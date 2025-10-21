What Happened To SNL's Victoria Jackson

Renowned for her physical comedy — she was always happy to break into a handstand or backbend at a moment's notice — her skills on the ukulele, and giant hair bow, Victoria Jackson was once regarded as one of America's funniest women. Indeed, thanks to countless appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and a "Saturday Night Live" stint that lasted six years, the Miami native was barely off our TV screens in the 1980s. She also managed to parlay her success into the film world, appearing in comedies "UHF," "I Love You to Death," and "Baby Boom."

However, as her political and religious beliefs became more publicly extreme, Jackson found herself on the list of stars shunned by Hollywood. The last time she regularly appeared on the box was playing quirky nanny Marie Rogers in Nickelodeon sitcom "Romeo!" way back in 2004. And she's now more likely to make headlines for her controversial opinions than her comedic talents. So what exactly has she been up to over the past two decades? From local council ambitions and long overdue debut albums to memoirs and major health issues, here's a look at her recent story.