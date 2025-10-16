Diddy's Life After Prison Will Be A Far Cry From His Cushy Celeb Lifestyle

Unless Diddy's request for a pardon from Donald Trump is successful, his life after getting out of prison will look very different from the cushy celebrity lifestyle he's enjoyed.

Diddy was sentenced to just over four years in prison in October 2025 due to prostitution-related felonies. Reports list the terms that he'll have to comply with after his release, revealing that he'll have to adapt to newly regimented, highly surveilled lifestyle — something his time behind bars might help him prepare for. According to TMZ, Diddy is going to be supervised for five years after his sentence, which, pending an early release for good behavior, will likely conclude around 2029. During that time, the rap star will be forced to attend treatment programs for not only substance abuse, but also domestic violence — a central issue of his case. He also won't be allowed to own any guns or weapons, in addition to being forced to stay away from the people who testified against him, including his ex, Cassie Ventura.

But that's not all. According to NBC News, the terms of Diddy's post-prison release will be even stricter. In addition to the aforementioned, Diddy will also be forced to undergo drug testing within two weeks of his release, with surprise tests coming at his probation officer's discretion. Speaking of the terms of his probation, he'll also be forced to meet with his probation officer at any time, even during surprise drop-ins. So far, there's no language about the limitations regarding his social life, other than the fact that he won't be able to convene with other criminals during his time under his supervised release.