You Forgot These SNL Stars Were Only On One Season

Before Paul Shaffer became David Letterman's sidekick of sorts and musical director of his late-night TV show for 33 years, he was a rising talent in the comedy and music scene. At the young age of 22, Shaffer was hired as the musical director for the Toronto production of "Godspell" in 1972, and his co-stars included future "Saturday Night Live" cast members Gilda Radner and Martin Short (along with Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, and others in the comedy scene). This would bring Shaffer into the same scene as Lorne Michaels, who then hired the musician as one of the first members of the "Saturday Night Live" house band when the show premiered in 1975.

While Shaffer was hired as a keyboardist for "SNL," he actually began appearing in the show, usually in a musical capacity. When Bill Murray took on the Nick the Lounge Singer character, Shaffer played piano in the background; he also portrayed music mogul Don Kirshner. He became musical director of "SNL" in 1978 and a featured player for the show in 1979, making him the only member of the house band to become a full-time cast member of the show.

Shaffer made history when he became the first person to say "f***" on "SNL." Appearing on "The Kenny Aronoff Sessions" podcast in 2024, Shaffer recalled, "It was an absolute mistake because it was a little improv," adding, "My face went white. I've seen the tape. Just, 'Oh my God, what have I done?' ... And when Lorne Michaels came over, he said, 'Well, you just broke down the last barrier.'" Unlike future cast members, Shaffer was not fired for saying the word, instead leaving in 1980. He teamed up with Letterman in 1982, and the rest is history.