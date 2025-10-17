Kevin Federline's Book Bombshells About Britney Spears Are Shredding What's Left Of His Reputation
In case you haven't heard, Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline just came out with a new memoir, "You Thought You Knew," in which he opens up about their marriage and makes a series of explosive allegations about the singer. Among them were bombshell claims that she cheated on him with a female dancer and that he caught her dialing her ex, Justin Timberlake, the night before their wedding. However, perhaps the most damning accusation was that Spears drank and did hard drugs while breastfeeding their newborn son, Jayden James. He also alleged that she acted erratically around their children, claiming they would sometimes wake up to find her watching them asleep while holding a knife. It was a lot to take in.
The two were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, both of whom are estranged from Spears. Speaking with ET about his motivations for writing the book, Federline said, "I'd be lying if I said that I didn't want this book to be successful. I wish I sell a million books or more or whatever." However, he adds, "Money is not at the root of this story. It never has been."
Whether or not he's being sincere about his intentions is anyone's guess, but fans of Spears remain skeptical of Federline's true motives. "Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have been divorced for 20 years, he has been jobless and living off her child support for 18 years," one user on X noted. "And as soon as that money ran up, he wrote a slanderous book about her to make more money." They added, "The whitest of white trash. Get a job you fat f***!" Clearly, whatever's left of his reputation just went up in flames.
What Britney Spears said of her ex-husband's bombshell claims
Britney Spears has since fired back against her ex-husband Kevin Federline's bombshell claims in his memoir. In a post shared on X on Thursday, October 16, the "Toxic" hitmaker said she's tired of the "constant gaslighting" and disrespect coming from her ex. She added that she's always wanted to have a relationship with her sons, Sean and Jayden, but Federline's influence has made that practically impossible. "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me," Spears claimed. "They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."
In a follow-up tweet, Spears accused Federline of "attacking" her during the press tour for his tell-all. "And what's scary is he's convincing," she continued. "It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries, [like] are you f****** serious... If you really love someone then you don't help them by humiliating them."
Since then, friends and ex-partners of Spears have come out to defend the singer against Federline's accusations. Sam Asghari, who was married to Spears from 2022 to 2024, referred to Federline as a "professional father" when asked for a comment by TMZ. Meanwhile, her first (and momentary) husband, Jason Allen Alexander, also slammed the dancer for profiting off Spears' struggles and failing to protect her. "To talk about Britney's struggles like you were just some innocent bystander watching it all happen," he wrote in an Instagram post set to Post Malone and Jelly Roll's "Loser." "You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector."