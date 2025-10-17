Kevin Federline's Book Bombshells About Britney Spears Are Shredding What's Left Of His Reputation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In case you haven't heard, Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline just came out with a new memoir, "You Thought You Knew," in which he opens up about their marriage and makes a series of explosive allegations about the singer. Among them were bombshell claims that she cheated on him with a female dancer and that he caught her dialing her ex, Justin Timberlake, the night before their wedding. However, perhaps the most damning accusation was that Spears drank and did hard drugs while breastfeeding their newborn son, Jayden James. He also alleged that she acted erratically around their children, claiming they would sometimes wake up to find her watching them asleep while holding a knife. It was a lot to take in.

The two were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, both of whom are estranged from Spears. Speaking with ET about his motivations for writing the book, Federline said, "I'd be lying if I said that I didn't want this book to be successful. I wish I sell a million books or more or whatever." However, he adds, "Money is not at the root of this story. It never has been."

Whether or not he's being sincere about his intentions is anyone's guess, but fans of Spears remain skeptical of Federline's true motives. "Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have been divorced for 20 years, he has been jobless and living off her child support for 18 years," one user on X noted. "And as soon as that money ran up, he wrote a slanderous book about her to make more money." They added, "The whitest of white trash. Get a job you fat f***!" Clearly, whatever's left of his reputation just went up in flames.