How Does Britney Spears Really Act Around Her Sons?

Britney Spears is getting some much-needed free time with her boys, just one month after she was finally released from her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop diva opted to have kids in 2005 and 2006 just a year after marrying her then-backup dancer Kevin Federline. The couple welcomed Sean Preston and Jayden James before Spears filed for divorce two months after giving birth to her youngest son. The divorce only intensified the paparazzi's obsession with Spears' fame, heartbreak, and partying. The singer's public behavior led to her conservatorship in 2008, and Spears lost custody of her boys shortly after. "All she wanted was to raise a family and find pleasure in the small things," a friend told E! News at the time.

Under her conservatorship, Spears' time with her sons was often cut short or closely monitored despite the pop star's wishes. By 2019, Oxygen reports Spears' custody of the boys went to 30%. After a scathing New York Times documentary on Spears' conservatorship shed light on the restraints she was under, including the star's claim she was allegedly forced to have an IUD to prevent her from having more children (via NPR), the #FreeBritney movement only intensified. Spears' eventually won freedom in November and could potentially fight for more time with her boys.

In the meantime, sources are revealing just how the star is managing around her kids.