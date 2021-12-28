Britney Spears Lays Everything On The Line For Everyone To See

Britney Spears is finally speaking her truth. Britney, who was under the legal control of her father Jamie Spears for 13 years, is using her social media platforms to express herself now that she's free from the newly terminated conservatorship.

Britney recently cheered herself on in a video of her vocalizing in her bathroom. "After what my family tried to do to me three years ago... I needed to be my own cheerleader," she said, adding that she was "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history." Britney has alleged she was forced by her conservators into a mental health facility in 2019 for standing up for herself during a rehearsal, per Newsweek. Britney previously testified in court that she worked at the behest of her father for 13 years, "trying to be so good and pretty," per Variety.

"When he works me so hard," Britney testified of Jamie's controlling ways. "When I do everything I'm told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they've set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me." Now, Britney's opening up about being abused by her handlers and sharing how the experience affected her emotionally.