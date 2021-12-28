Britney Spears Lays Everything On The Line For Everyone To See
Britney Spears is finally speaking her truth. Britney, who was under the legal control of her father Jamie Spears for 13 years, is using her social media platforms to express herself now that she's free from the newly terminated conservatorship.
Britney recently cheered herself on in a video of her vocalizing in her bathroom. "After what my family tried to do to me three years ago... I needed to be my own cheerleader," she said, adding that she was "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history." Britney has alleged she was forced by her conservators into a mental health facility in 2019 for standing up for herself during a rehearsal, per Newsweek. Britney previously testified in court that she worked at the behest of her father for 13 years, "trying to be so good and pretty," per Variety.
"When he works me so hard," Britney testified of Jamie's controlling ways. "When I do everything I'm told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they've set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me." Now, Britney's opening up about being abused by her handlers and sharing how the experience affected her emotionally.
Britney Spears lost her faith over her family's abuse
Britney Spears laid out the emotional trauma she endured in a lengthy new Instagram post. The singer revealed her family's abuse around the time she was forced into treatment in 2019 led her to temporarily lose her faith. "I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Spears wrote. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face."
Spears explained that the abuse from her family extended beyond her music career. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally... and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business !!!!" she wrote. The singer said she's working on her insecurity, writing, "My goal this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me."
The music superstar also described overcoming the dark time in her life, writing, "my heart took over and I was a lion." Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari has pointed out the hitmaker's lion-like qualities over the course of their sweet romance. "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," he wrote to Spears on Instagram for her birthday.