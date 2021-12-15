Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Post Is Raising A Lot Of Questions
Britney Spears is living her best life now that her conservatorship has been terminated. And in her most recent Instagram post, she seemed to hint that something else major is coming — and we have a lot of questions.
A judge ruled on November 12 for her father Jamie Spears' 13-year-old conservatorship over the pop star to end, per Forbes. The ruling meant everything to Britney, who lived under her father's total control for over a decade. The hitmaker recently chalked up her personal victory to supporters of the #FreeBritney movement. "I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!!" Spears wrote on Twitter.
Spears is now enjoying the everyday freedoms she wasn't able to enjoy for years, like the fact that she was "so proud" to finally be able to withdraw $300 cash from an ATM to take herself shopping. "I'm more embarrassed for my family for coding the fact that i wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per People.
The "Toxic" hitmaker already has big plans for her next chapter. Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari shortly before she became a free woman. "I can't f***ing believe it," the singer captioned an Instagram Reel showing off her engagement ring. With a new marriage on the horizon, it looks like Spears wants to expand her family even more...
Britney Spears teases that she and Sam Asghari have a baby in curious Instagram video
Britney Spears appeared to have trolled her Instagram followers by hinting that she has expanded her family. The new clip sees Britney fake-rocking and bottle-feeding a baby with her back turned to the camera. "New addition to the family," Spears wrote, "Guess if it's a boy or a girl... thank you again baby @samasghari."
Spears' followers promptly speculated about her "new addition" in the comments. "I think its a baby puppy!" one IG user commented. "Aaaaall that she wants is another baby!" another fan commented, referencing Spears' deep-cut cover of "All That She Wants" by Ace of Base. Asghari himself replied with a number of surprise-face emojis.
A possible-but-perhaps-fake baby aligns with Spears' recent (serious) claims that she hopes to grow her family with Asghari. Before she became legally free from her father's control, Spears testified that her conservator forced her to use birth control. "I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," Spears said in court in June (via Us Weekly). "I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby." She alleged that her conservators wouldn't allow her to have more children.
While followers are scratching their heads over her latest video, Spears is enjoying keeping her fans guessing in her newfound freedom to be herself. The star recently posted an expletive-filled skit trolling the therapy she underwent "against her will." "It was a joy... no really...10 hours a day, 7 days a week," Spears said sarcastically.