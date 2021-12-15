Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Post Is Raising A Lot Of Questions

Britney Spears is living her best life now that her conservatorship has been terminated. And in her most recent Instagram post, she seemed to hint that something else major is coming — and we have a lot of questions.

A judge ruled on November 12 for her father Jamie Spears' 13-year-old conservatorship over the pop star to end, per Forbes. The ruling meant everything to Britney, who lived under her father's total control for over a decade. The hitmaker recently chalked up her personal victory to supporters of the #FreeBritney movement. "I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!!" Spears wrote on Twitter.

Spears is now enjoying the everyday freedoms she wasn't able to enjoy for years, like the fact that she was "so proud" to finally be able to withdraw $300 cash from an ATM to take herself shopping. "I'm more embarrassed for my family for coding the fact that i wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per People.

The "Toxic" hitmaker already has big plans for her next chapter. Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari shortly before she became a free woman. "I can't f***ing believe it," the singer captioned an Instagram Reel showing off her engagement ring. With a new marriage on the horizon, it looks like Spears wants to expand her family even more...