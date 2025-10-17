The Heartbreaking Reports About Diane Keaton's Final Days In California

While Diane Keaton is perhaps best known for her acting chops, she was also highly regarded in the architectural and interior design world for her many successful house flipping projects. Over the years, Keaton amassed an impressive real estate portfolio of properties spanning from New York City to California and even Arizona. "My feeling is that you find an authentic house and, authentically, try to restore it," she explained to Architectural Digest in 1999 about her own process. "California has a wealth of beauty. My fantasy would be to continue to buy homes that are representative of the architecture of California and restore them." (No doubt, those lucrative house-flipping projects also majorly contributed to her reportedly hefty net worth.)

It wasn't until 2017, however, that the actor turned real estate connoisseur seemed to finally find a project she wasn't willing to part with. Enter: the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Sullivan Canyon property where Keaton was living at the time of her death. "I always had an interest in homes and the concept of home, but the problem is I never really land and stay. Something's wrong. But something's right, because I love it," she gushed to Wine Spectator in 2017 about the 9,219-square-foot brick inspiration for her third book, "The House That Pinterest Built." According to Keaton, part of her initial draw to the home was its traditional red brick exterior, as it hearkened back to the classic children's story that her mother used to read her about the three little pigs. Keaton recalled that the house that ultimately stood the test was the one made of bricks. "I knew I was going to live in a brick house when I grew up," she declared.