Rumors Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Can't Escape About Their Strange Marriage
Throughout his many years in the spotlight, Alec Baldwin has had to apologize for a lot. And his reputation didn't improve after he married his second wife, Hilaria Baldwin, whom many people can't stand at all, as the many subreddits dedicated to bashing her can attest to. Given the Baldwins' complicated relationship with the public, it's unsurprising that the rumor mill rarely skips a chance to come up with strange theories about their marriage.
The couple has had to contend with quite a bit — from accusations that Alec helped his wife land her spot on "Dancing with the Stars" and Hilaria faked five of her pregnancies, to divorce rumors and speculation that Alec is living under his wife's spell. Unlike other celeb couples who prefer not to engage, the Baldwins respond essentially every time, particularly Hilaria. She seemingly engages even when netizens appear to be joking.
When a July 2025 Instagram video of her sensually dancing in front of Alec led commenters to joke it was only a matter of time before she announced her eighth pregnancy, Hilaria went through the trouble of debunking it. "Creepy comment of the day award goes to you," Hilaria responded. But she didn't stop there. Two days later, she shared a similar video but with the roles reversed. "Will this get @alecbaldwininsta pregnant??" she wrote. She then also took to her Stories to criticize the Instagram user. The Baldwins are seemingly stuck in a vicious cycle of responding to rumors and then generating an entirely new wave of rumors.
Hilaria Baldwin's ring-free outings sparked divorce rumors
In late September and early October 2025, Hilaria Baldwin was photographed sans wedding ring after several "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals (seen above) and in some social media posts. Netizens took notice. "Where's your wedding rings?" one Instagram user named Cammy asked under an October 5, 2025, video. Hilaria didn't let it slide, making a whole post to address the speculation. "Don't worry Cammy, got my Alec stand in here while he is gone working," she captioned the video of her caressing a plush doll of Adam Maitland, Alec Baldwin's character in Tim Burton's 1988 "Beetlejuice."
Hilaria also used the opportunity to explain why she hadn't been wearing her ring. "And ring is right here (tho I don't wear to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing," she continued. (Hilaria was voted out of the dancing competition just days later.) Social media users showed support for her clapback in the comments, pointing out how ludicrous it is to make assumptions about someone's marriage based on their ring-wearing habits.
One even argued that people may not wear their wedding rings for an array of reasons. "My husband wears one of those rubber halo rings after his disappeared when he fell through a roof, I don't wear one because I have issues with most metals," the netizen commented. Alec shared a video on his Instagram in support of his wife following her elimination, helping to further quash the divorce rumors.
Hilaria Baldwin denied Alec helped her land her DWTS gig
After Hilaria Baldwin was announced as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" in September 2025 , she drew criticism from those who believed Alec Baldwin helped her snag a spot on the popular ABC dance competition show. "It's HILARY and she's not a wellness influencers she's a NEPO WIFE," an X user argued, referring to the controversy surrounding Hilaria's real name and heritage. (Hilaria is from Boston, not Spain, and her name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas, in case you need a refresher.)
She denied her husband had anything to do with the casting process. "If he ever made a call, that would make things easier on me for something, I would feel like I didn't deserve it," she said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in September 2025. In fact, she is always cautious about asking Alec for help to avoid any labels. "Anybody who marries a celebrity is going to be accused of being, like..." she said as host Amanda Hirsch added, "a nepo wife."
She also contested the version "DWTS" co-host Julianne Hough shared, as she claimed Hilaria used social media to land a spot on the show. "She was campaigning and she got on," she said on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. Hilaria denied her dancing TikTok videos had that intention, though she sees no issues with it. "I wish I'd been such an advocate for myself because I would've loved to do this sooner," she told Hirsch.
Hilaria Baldwin has been accused of faking her pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is mother to seven of Alec Baldwin's eight children, but many feel she pretended to be pregnant with some of those children. In fact, many believe she was pregnant only with her oldest, Carmen, born in August 2013. "The difference between her real pregnancy with C and the others is startling. So crazy that she thought she could fool everyone," one user speculated in a Reddit thread that included photos of Hilaria pregnant in chronological order.
Others offered supposed evidence to show the difference. "Boobs gain weight from milk and sink. Ankles swell. Arms gain weight. Compared to the first pic they're all clearly fake," another argued, referring to how Hilaria seemingly gained more weight with her first. After Hilaria and Alec announced they were expecting their seventh child in March 2022, their detractors were quick to accuse Hilaria of wearing a fake bump. (The photo above shows Hilaria six weeks before Ilaria's birth.)
This time, she didn't stay quiet. In August 2022, Hilaria slammed the eyebrow-raising rumor about her pregnancy in an Instagram Story. "It kind of looks fake like I ate a ball. I guess the psycho conspiracy theorists online with way too much time on their hands have somewhat of a point here," she wrote in the onscreen caption over a pregnant photo (via Page Six). Alec and Hilaria used a surrogate to conceive their sixth, María Lucía, born just five months after their fifth, Eduardo, timing that led to many of these conspiracy theories.
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's March 2025 interview sparked divorce rumors
In March 2025, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin discussed the future of "The Baldwins" with Extra at the re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City, but the interview went viral for reasons unrelated to their TLC show. Hilaria was answering a question, when Alec jumped in to add a quick remark about how great she was, but she was not having it. "Oh, my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking," she told him.
Hilaria then turned to the camera with an exasperated face and added, "This is why, yes, we'll just have to cut him out of the show." She let out a big laugh, suggesting she was joking, but Alec was clearly not in on the joke given the annoyed expression on his face (seen above). He then walked off and began talking to people off-camera and those standing behind his wife. Not long after, he was taking pictures with fans.
Viewers didn't let it slide. "Wow. She accomplished a very difficult task, she made me feel bad for Alec Baldwin," one YouTube user commented. The netizen wasn't the only one to express a similar sentiment about Alec, who is just as famous for his temper as he is for his acting career. "This is probably the only time I will ever say I feel sorry for Alec Baldwin..." another chimed in. The reaction to the video doesn't surprise us; the interaction was pretty painful to watch.
Hilaria Baldwin supposedly controls Alec, according to rumors
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Extra interview sparked intense theories that the "30 Rock" alum is under his wife's thumb. Their response to the backlash didn't help their case. Days later, she shared a video on Instagram of the two in bed that started with them mouthing a voiceover of the interview. When it ended, Hilaria turned to Alec and asked, "And that is called, what's the word of the day?" He responded, "Manterrupting."
They went on to explain that, with seven children in the house, they deal with a lot of interruptions and are conscious of their effort to improve said behavior. But social media users weren't sold. Shortly thereafter, a viral meme depicted Hilaria as Alec's puppet master. In response, they acted out the scene. Hilaria donned the same lime green dress from the Extra interview, and used wooden spoons to tug at Alec's invisible strings (seen above). "Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out," she captioned the Instagram video.
Hilaria later argued that the idea that she can manipulate someone like Alec was ludicrous. "Couldn't they have picked a different couple with a husband that's easier to control?" she told the Daily Mail. She pointed out that her husband had been portrayed as a difficult, hot-headed celebrity in the media for much of his career, only to now be portrayed as a victim. "All of a sudden, I have this power," she said. "It kind of makes me feel like... am I winning? Is this a compliment?"