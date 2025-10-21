Rumors Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Can't Escape About Their Strange Marriage

Throughout his many years in the spotlight, Alec Baldwin has had to apologize for a lot. And his reputation didn't improve after he married his second wife, Hilaria Baldwin, whom many people can't stand at all, as the many subreddits dedicated to bashing her can attest to. Given the Baldwins' complicated relationship with the public, it's unsurprising that the rumor mill rarely skips a chance to come up with strange theories about their marriage.

The couple has had to contend with quite a bit — from accusations that Alec helped his wife land her spot on "Dancing with the Stars" and Hilaria faked five of her pregnancies, to divorce rumors and speculation that Alec is living under his wife's spell. Unlike other celeb couples who prefer not to engage, the Baldwins respond essentially every time, particularly Hilaria. She seemingly engages even when netizens appear to be joking.

When a July 2025 Instagram video of her sensually dancing in front of Alec led commenters to joke it was only a matter of time before she announced her eighth pregnancy, Hilaria went through the trouble of debunking it. "Creepy comment of the day award goes to you," Hilaria responded. But she didn't stop there. Two days later, she shared a similar video but with the roles reversed. "Will this get @alecbaldwininsta pregnant??" she wrote. She then also took to her Stories to criticize the Instagram user. The Baldwins are seemingly stuck in a vicious cycle of responding to rumors and then generating an entirely new wave of rumors.