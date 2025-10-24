Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Have Quite The Scandalous Age Gap

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are one of Hollywood's newest couples, joining the ranks of celebrity romances we definitely never saw coming, and they share quite a scandalous age gap, too. Sweeney, best known for her role in "Euphoria," is a popular Gen Z actor born in 1997. Meanwhile, Braun, a music manager who once managed Demi Lovato and other millennial pop stars, was born about 16 years earlier, in 1981. That means Braun had sailed past his awkward teen years by the time Sweeney made her grand debut into the world in the late '90s. Still, unlike some celeb couples who have bigger age gaps than we thought, they didn't get together under a questionable timeline, as Sweeney is 28 years old as of 2025, while Braun is 44.

As for their relationship, well, that apparently kicked off somewhere around September 2025. People reported that the unlikely pair were in a very casual relationship at the time. "Everything is casual," shared a source. "She is living her life and working hard." And while their description sounded anything but romantic, things have apparently escalated in the time since. According to The Sun, the new couple has become inseparable. "When they aren't together, they are always on the phone, on FaceTime, and messaging each other all the time," a source dished, comparing their behavior to "teenaged lovers." They added, "Before they go their separate ways, they hug and kiss for ages." The source also claimed that the pair had their hearts set on moving in together soon — but is that all they're planning at this point in their courtship?

Plus, could their age gap bring more scandal into their already dramatic lives? Nicki Swift reached out to Amy Prenner, communications expert at The Prenner Group, to assess how their 17-year age gap could impact their romance.