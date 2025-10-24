Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Have Quite The Scandalous Age Gap
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are one of Hollywood's newest couples, joining the ranks of celebrity romances we definitely never saw coming, and they share quite a scandalous age gap, too. Sweeney, best known for her role in "Euphoria," is a popular Gen Z actor born in 1997. Meanwhile, Braun, a music manager who once managed Demi Lovato and other millennial pop stars, was born about 16 years earlier, in 1981. That means Braun had sailed past his awkward teen years by the time Sweeney made her grand debut into the world in the late '90s. Still, unlike some celeb couples who have bigger age gaps than we thought, they didn't get together under a questionable timeline, as Sweeney is 28 years old as of 2025, while Braun is 44.
As for their relationship, well, that apparently kicked off somewhere around September 2025. People reported that the unlikely pair were in a very casual relationship at the time. "Everything is casual," shared a source. "She is living her life and working hard." And while their description sounded anything but romantic, things have apparently escalated in the time since. According to The Sun, the new couple has become inseparable. "When they aren't together, they are always on the phone, on FaceTime, and messaging each other all the time," a source dished, comparing their behavior to "teenaged lovers." They added, "Before they go their separate ways, they hug and kiss for ages." The source also claimed that the pair had their hearts set on moving in together soon — but is that all they're planning at this point in their courtship?
Plus, could their age gap bring more scandal into their already dramatic lives? Nicki Swift reached out to Amy Prenner, communications expert at The Prenner Group, to assess how their 17-year age gap could impact their romance.
A communications expert weighs in on Scooter and Sydney's age gap
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney may be enjoying the early days of their relationship, but between Braun's drama with Taylor Swift and Sweeney's controversial American Eagle ad, they've both been flanked by scandal in recent years. Could their age-gap relationship further complicate their scandal-ridden lives? Communications expert Amy Prenner spoke with Nicki Swift and broke down the potential risks.
"We've seen enough problematic patterns in this industry that people are rightfully skeptical when there's a big age difference," explained Prenner, who added, "It also depends on context. A 17-year gap when someone's 25 versus 45 hits differently than if they're both well into their careers and life experience," she continued, "And when both people already have baggage in the public eye, it just adds fuel to the fire." Ultimately, however, Prenner noted that both Sweeney and Braun are adults, who are free to date whomever they please. On the other hand, people will always have opinions, whether or not they're fair.
Is Sydney Sweeney ready for marriage?
From the sound of things, Scooter Braun's relationship with Sydney Sweeney is moving at warp speed, despite Sweeney's previous claim about not dating fellow celebrities. (The Sun even claimed that Braun has already met her parents and that the meeting was a raging success.) But could a walk down the aisle be on the horizon? Well, not exactly. According to Page Six, Sweeney is enjoying soaking up Braun's business savvy, alongside their romance, but she's not focused on getting married right now. "She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career," an insider revealed, adding, "Don't expect any wedding bells... Her number one priority is her career."
Still, they're apparently not worried about the people hating on their romance either. According to People, their focus is solely on each other. Sweeney's camp, for example, is "really happy about this relationship." Meanwhile, Braun's is just as ecstatic. "They say it's been a long time since they've seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her," shared a source. "He thinks she's smart, kind and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise."