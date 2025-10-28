Taylor Swift's Worst Game Day Looks As A WAG (So Far)

Taylor Swift taking over the NFL and becoming a certified football WAG wasn't on anyone's bingo card — not just for 2023, but ever — but life is full of strange twists and turns. When news surfaced about her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, fans immediately lost it over the unlikely duo. Suddenly, Swift was no longer just a pop superstar or an industry icon but also a fixture on the NFL sidelines, too. And she's seemingly leaning into her new role as a Chiefs WAG, showing up in the stands (often next to her fellow WAG and bestie, Brittany Mahomes) to cheer on the team and her soon-to-be husband.

That said, though, not all of Swift's game-day looks have turned heads for the right reasons. To be fair, fashion hasn't always been Swift's strongest suit, though she's shown she can clean up nicely on-and-off the red carpet with just the right amount of glam and styling magic. Without further ado, here are some of her worst game-day outfits as a WAG so far. Some were clear misses, while others just failed to wow us.