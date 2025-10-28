Taylor Swift's Worst Game Day Looks As A WAG (So Far)
Taylor Swift taking over the NFL and becoming a certified football WAG wasn't on anyone's bingo card — not just for 2023, but ever — but life is full of strange twists and turns. When news surfaced about her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, fans immediately lost it over the unlikely duo. Suddenly, Swift was no longer just a pop superstar or an industry icon but also a fixture on the NFL sidelines, too. And she's seemingly leaning into her new role as a Chiefs WAG, showing up in the stands (often next to her fellow WAG and bestie, Brittany Mahomes) to cheer on the team and her soon-to-be husband.
That said, though, not all of Swift's game-day looks have turned heads for the right reasons. To be fair, fashion hasn't always been Swift's strongest suit, though she's shown she can clean up nicely on-and-off the red carpet with just the right amount of glam and styling magic. Without further ado, here are some of her worst game-day outfits as a WAG so far. Some were clear misses, while others just failed to wow us.
Her Chiefs vs Raiders outfit felt a little dated
Skinny jeans? What is this, 2010? When Taylor Swift showed up to support her man, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders, she did so in a cozy quarter zip-up jacket by Louis Vuitton and a custom "87" necklace as a nod to her boyfriend's jersey number. Granted, she did a great job pairing her top with her hair and makeup, but the fitted jeans and platform boots were just — not it. Sorry, Tay, but we're giving this one a hard pass!
Headed to a fashion show, Tay?
Listen, this outfit isn't so horrible if she'd worn it to a concert or a fashion show rather than a football match. Everything from the tight corset to the knee-high boots and plaid suit, Taylor Swift's game-day look just didn't match the vibe of the occasion. A Google search revealed that her tweed suit and skirt were designed by Versace (and cost a whopping $5,000 in total!), while the black corset was from Victoria's Secret. She may be dripping in designer pieces, but the price tag doesn't make this ensemble any less inappropriate. Next!
Plaid... Plaid everywhere
We get it, lady. You love plaid. But what about this look is sporty? It seemed as though Taylor Swift mistook game day for glam day when she chose this particular 'fit for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints in October 2024. She was decked out in head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood — a checked draped corset with matching mini skirt, platform boots, and a chain heart-shaped bag. First of all, who wears Vivienne Westwood to a football game? And second, what was she trying to achieve with her makeup? Everything just felt off and out of place.
Her spicy game-day 'fit ended up looking cheap
At the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Kansas City Chiefs in September 2024, Taylor Swift showed up to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in an edgy game-day look that tried to look spicy but ended up looking cheap. She arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a vintage '90s Chiefs shirt, paired with thigh-high boots and what we can only assume were boy shorts underneath. Her cross-body bag from Louis Vuitton and chain necklace didn't exactly elevate her lewk and took it from sexy and casual to straight up tacky. Don't get us wrong — she looks great! But something more sophisticated and classy than this, maybe?
Go girl, give us nothing!
Imagine having access to all the best designers in the world and still dressing up like — this. In photos shared by influencer and fellow Chiefs WAG, Chariah Gordon, Taylor Swift looked surprisingly basic and uninspired in her game-day 'fit that screamed "so high school." (Get it?) She sported a Chiefs T-shirt with a black tennis skirt and a red crewneck sweater tied around her waist, complete with gold jewelry and — wait, *zooms in* — are those Nike sneakers?! Huh, interesting. She was easily eclipsed by Gordon, who slayed in her sporty but stylish all-black ensemble by Louis Vuitton. That's how you show up to a football game, folks. Tay, you'd better take notes.
Her AFC Championship game lewk screamed 2014 Tumlbr fashion
Oof. Between the tennis skirt and sheer stockings, Taylor Swift's game-day outfit was giving 2014 Tumblr energy in the year of our Lord 2025. She attended the Chiefs versus the Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game wearing a $695 Guest in Residence crewneck sweater with a black tennis skirt, sheer tights, and knee-high boots from Christian Louboutin. "Ok I love her style, but this sweater looks lazy for $600+," one wrote on Instagram. Another agreed, stressing, "It's not a pretty sweater by any means. Doesn't flatter her figure it all?" For the outing, she brought out the curls and her signature red lipstick, completing her lewk with a stack of red and gold jewelry for some sparkle. Not exactly her best serve.
Swift's Super Bowl outfit was quite the snoozefest
A corset top and jeans? For the Super Bowl? Groundbreaking. At Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in February 2024, the "Fate of Ophelia" artist sported a $650 Dion Lee corset with a square neckline and a crocheted panel with structured boning in front. She paired it with crystal slit jeans from AREA (available online for $695) and a red bomber jacket featuring the Chiefs logo on the back. Not exactly a terrible outfit, per se, but honestly, we've seen far more thrilling looks from other NFL WAGs than this one. "She needs a new stylist," one user wrote on X, while another quipped, "looks like something i would wear to a frat party in 2018." To be fair, she did a solid job with her makeup and hair, though, sticking to the classic red lip and her trademark bangs. But overall, still a no from us.