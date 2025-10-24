Cindy Lou Who Grew Up To Be A Rock Star — What Happened To The Rest Of The Grinch Cast?

Based on Dr. Seuss' 1957 book of the same name, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" has been an inexorable part of the American Christmas tradition since 1966 when it was adapted as a CBS animated television special. The classic story tells the tale of a green ne'er-do-well born with a heart that was two sizes too small, as he wages a one-man war on the Christmas holiday and the Whos who celebrate it from their humble hamlet of Whoville. And while the animated special etched the story into the annals of Christmas lore, it ascended to new heights within the Yuletide pantheon in 2000 when it was reimagined in live action for a new generation as a Ron Howard-directed feature film.

In perhaps the ultimate example of pitch-perfect casting, the film was led by Jim Carrey, who donned an incredible, furry, green costume and spent countless hours in a makeup chair before each shooting day to embody the iconic character that is the Grinch. However, Carrey was supported in the story's retelling by an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor, Molly Shannon, and many others. However, Taylor Momsen's Cindy Lou Who provided the emotional core for the film, as her character looked beyond the Grinch's prickly exterior to instill the Christmas spirit within him. Momsen won viewers' hearts with her sweet songs and heartfelt demeanor, and that star quality has carried her to success as a gorgeous rock star.

Momsen has carved out an incredible musical career for herself as a singer-songwriter and the lead singer for The Pretty Reckless. The band has released multiple studio albums since its 2009 formation, winning acclaim with songs like "Heaven Knows." However, she's not the only "Grinch" cast member to make waves in the years since the film's release. Here's what happened to the rest of the cast.