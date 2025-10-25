The One Thing That Suggests The Kate Middleton Plastic Surgery Rumors Are BS
Kate Middleton has faced numerous rumors during her decades in the public eye. From speculation that Kate is pregnant with a fourth child to chatter that she and Prince William are headed for divorce, she is used to having her life scrutinized in tabloids and on social media platforms. The Princess of Wales' appearance is no exception. For some time now, netizens have speculated that Kate may have gone under the knife.
While most agree that the changes to her face are subtle, many see sure signs of cosmetic procedures behind them. "Her eyebrows are definitely lifted. Her nose is smaller and her chin is too. She had a very square jaw and now it's much more triangular. Her cheeks and forehead are very [taut] and tight," one Redditor speculated in 2024. However, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger disagrees. He explained that unfiltered photos highlight signs of cosmetic procedures, and the one below shows the opposite.
"What I see here is a face that reflects natural aging rather than surgical alteration," he exclusively told Nicki Swift. The lines above her upper lip, or nasolabial folds, are fairly visible, as are the lines around her eyes and forehead. "[These] would likely be absent with significant Botox or resurfacing," he said. Similarly, her midface and jawline don't have the tightness or mismatched skin associated with surgical alterations. "The harmony of her facial features, the natural mobility of her tissues, and the visible texture of her skin all argue strongly against surgical intervention," he concluded. Rumors that Kate has received cosmetic help are nothing new, though.
Kate Middleton once denied Botox and hair extension rumors
Kate Middleton subscribes to the family's motto to "never complain, never explain," so most rumors go unaddressed. However, she did make an exception to deny cosmetic procedure claims. In 2019, London's Dr. Medi Spa Clinic implied that Kate was one of its clients and that she loved her some baby Botox, sharing side-by-side photos in a since-deleted Instagram post. In a rare move, Kensington Palace said the claims were "categorically not true," Page Six reported.
That wasn't the first time. A few months after her wedding to Prince William in 2011, the public noticed a 3-inch scar on her left temple, seen above, which led some to speculate that she had gotten hair extensions. Hair stylists were doubtful, though. "You wouldn't put an extension that close to the hairline, so it's doubtful that line is an extension," expert Louise O'Connor told Glamour.
Once again opting to weigh in this time around, Kate revealed how she got the scar on her head. "The scar related to a childhood operation," a rep told the Daily Mail, declining to disclose further details about Kate's health history. Her choice to address these rumors baffled some, given that the royal family has chosen not to address much more serious matters, particularly during Kate's supposed feud with Meghan Markle. "Still perplexed that Kate Middleton made her team call the press to refute stories about botox and hair extensions but not the one about 'Meghan making her cry,'" one X user argued.