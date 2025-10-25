The One Thing That Suggests The Kate Middleton Plastic Surgery Rumors Are BS

Kate Middleton has faced numerous rumors during her decades in the public eye. From speculation that Kate is pregnant with a fourth child to chatter that she and Prince William are headed for divorce, she is used to having her life scrutinized in tabloids and on social media platforms. The Princess of Wales' appearance is no exception. For some time now, netizens have speculated that Kate may have gone under the knife.

While most agree that the changes to her face are subtle, many see sure signs of cosmetic procedures behind them. "Her eyebrows are definitely lifted. Her nose is smaller and her chin is too. She had a very square jaw and now it's much more triangular. Her cheeks and forehead are very [taut] and tight," one Redditor speculated in 2024. However, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger disagrees. He explained that unfiltered photos highlight signs of cosmetic procedures, and the one below shows the opposite.

Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images

"What I see here is a face that reflects natural aging rather than surgical alteration," he exclusively told Nicki Swift. The lines above her upper lip, or nasolabial folds, are fairly visible, as are the lines around her eyes and forehead. "[These] would likely be absent with significant Botox or resurfacing," he said. Similarly, her midface and jawline don't have the tightness or mismatched skin associated with surgical alterations. "The harmony of her facial features, the natural mobility of her tissues, and the visible texture of her skin all argue strongly against surgical intervention," he concluded. Rumors that Kate has received cosmetic help are nothing new, though.