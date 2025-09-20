Rumors About Kate Middleton That Hurt Her Good Girl Persona

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Princess Catherine went from the unknown plebeian girlfriend of Prince William to the most popular member of the royal family in a matter of years. Even though she has no aristocratic background, the Princess of Wales behaves as if she were born for the throne. Kate Middleton is reserved, professional, and gossip-averse, traits that have earned her a special place in Britons' hearts. But, as hard as she tries, Kate hasn't been immune from rumors and hearsay, some of which challenge the public perception that she can do no wrong.

From some questionable behavior in the behind-the-scenes of her relationship with Meghan Markle to supposedly disrespecting Queen Camilla in public, Kate might have another side behind the good-girl persona we know her to be. What no one can say is that she doesn't take her role seriously. Perhaps that's why she isn't afraid to stand up to others behind closed doors. After all, Kate fought hard to be where she is — or so they say. When she was younger, Kate and Pippa Middleton were called the Wisteria sisters for their rumored social climbing aspirations.

Her ambitions even reportedly created tension with her young sister. "Kate was always quite jealous of Pippa. I sensed that she feared being eclipsed by her, because Pippa has more natural effervescence, is socially much more at ease and was always popular with everyone," a source told The Scotsman in 2008. Kate has proven she has what it takes to be queen, and that includes being a bit ruthless sometimes.