Gayle King's Chummy Flight With Fox News' Jesse Watters Ignites A Brutal Internet War

Birds of a feather?! The internet is effectively reeling after Gayle King took to Instagram on October 20 to announce her fast friendship with fellow television personality Jesse Watters. "Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they're seated right next to each other for over four hours. How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse...saving your number!" she penned in the post.

Suffice to say, not many had a friendship between King and Watters on their bingo card for 2025, and they immediately flocked to the comments section to let their voices be heard. "Why would you even post this?" one Instagram user asked. Meanwhile, another commented in part, "It's one thing to support opposing views. But when the individual loathes, ridicules, lies and vilifies all that you stand for how do you grin and bear it?? It's like grinning for a selfie with the leader of the Proud Boys at a No Kings rally." Still, there were a few who applauded King for her willingness to look past partisan politics and right at the person standing in front of — or, in this case, seated beside — her. "Great to see. Love the unity sans politics," one user wrote.

Over the years, Jesse Watters has developed a reputation for having a shady side. From his and his second wife's scandalous relationship timeline and the real reason he got a divorce, to even being accused of stalking, it's safe to say the ultra-conservative Fox News host isn't exactly the poster child for news hosts. So what exactly might King see in Watters? Good question.