Tragic Details About The Life Of CNN's Christiane Amanpour

Christiane Amanpour has long been one of the most recognizable faces in news media, and she's certainly been given the recognition she deserves over the years. However, that's not to say she hasn't endured her share of devastating lows. On the contrary, between witnessing atrocities play out in real time and ill health, Amanpour has been through a lot.

While Amanpour was born in England, her father was Iranian, and she spent the bulk of her childhood in his country. She's long referred to those early years as idyllic, telling Bloomberg, "My upbringing in Tehran was magical — very free." She was also raised to believe she could achieve anything she wanted to, so long as she worked for it. "There was never any question that anything was off-limits for my life." That was something she touched on during PBS's 2013 "Makers: Women Who Make America" as well. "I grew up seeing my mother and all her Persian friends (my mother being the foreigner, the English woman in Iran), able to be a woman in an Islamic country, and that was deeply affecting to me, because I never assumed, ever, that because I was a woman, anything was off-limits to me, and that was very empowering" she said (via Life Stories).

Of course, the 1979 revolution brought about a lot of changes. Amanpour told PBS that she witnessed a 180-degree shift overnight. A number of people she looked up to were thrown in prison or killed. Bringing the situation even closer to home, her uncle died mysteriously while in detention. "We never saw the body," she explained. Even so, Amanpour pointed out that the situation was an important moment for her, because she realized she wanted to be able to share what was happening with the rest of the world.