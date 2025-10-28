John Dickerson's CBS News Exit Pulls Back The Curtain On Rumored Toxicity

Venerated news anchor John Dickerson announced on October 27 that he was leaving CBS News, a possible indicator that the network is becoming more right-leaning. The "Face the Nation" host addressed his departure from the network he worked at for 16 years in an Instagram post. "I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history," he wrote alongside a photo carousel recapping some of the highlights throughout his career. Some fans believed the real reason Dickerson left CBS News was because he had "too much moral character" to stick around.

Months earlier, Dickerson caused a stir when he openly questioned the network's decision to settle a lawsuit with Donald Trump. In July, CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, agreed to a $16 million settlement with Trump, who was suing the company over an interview it aired on "60 Minutes" with Kamala Harris. Many believed that payment to Trump was a bribe of sorts. During a segment on "CBS Evening News," Dickerson lambasted the network's choice. "Reporters try to find order in chaos," Dickerson said at the opening of his monologue. "We pride ourselves on our B.S. detector, so it ought to work on ourselves, too. When it doesn't, the stakes are real: a loss of public trust, the spread of misinformation," he added. "Can you hold power to account after paying it millions? Can an audience trust you when it thinks you've traded away that trust?" he continued. A few months later, he left the network, which was under a new regime. Similarly, Stephen Colbert's CBS show was canceled after he criticized the lawsuit settlement.

Following Dickerson's departure, there were rumors that one of Fox News' richest news anchors could be his replacement.