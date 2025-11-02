Doja Cat's Career Was Never The Same After Shaving Her Head

In August 2022, Doja Cat took to Instagram Live to share her next dramatic transformation in real time. She shaved her head for millions of followers to see, followed by shaving her eyebrows off. Her rationale behind the buzzy move was her lack of love for her natural locks, causing her to wear wigs most of the time. "What is the use of having hair if you're not going to f***ing wearing it out?" she explained to her fans on Instagram Live (via People). "There's no point. I've never felt so f***ing happy, like ... it's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me."

While some fans praised the star for taking charge of her looks in this way, many others criticized the singer, causing her to clap back in classic Doja Cat fashion in a since-deleted post to X. "I won a grammy and traveled the f***ing globe, I've had a No. 1 [single] and I went platinum," she stated in the post (via People). "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***ing for you ... Go f*** yourselves." Some fans even compared her change in look to Britney Spears' infamous head-shaving moment, mirroring a mental health episode that fans were wary of also happening to Doja Cat. "It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life," Doja Cat shared with Variety. "Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."